Chanel makes history with its first Metiers d’art fashion show in Africa

It was a Senegalese greeting that started it all. “Salam Alaikum Africa!”, local singer Obree Daman sang out, leading a troupe of dancers from the Ecole des Sables, who put up a joyous performance. And then, the models took to the runway to reveal look after look from Chanel’s latest Metiers d’art collection.

It was a monumental moment for the French fashion house as it made its runway debut in Africa. In choosing to unveil its latest Metiers d’art collection in Dakar, Senegal, Chanel became the first European luxury brand to hold a fashion show in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The show, which took place on Dec 6 and revealed online on Dec 8, was part of a three-day programme of cultural events held in the capital city of Senegal.