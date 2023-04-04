Chanel takes to the stars with an interstellar themed capsule collection of watches

The celestial world has always been an inspiration to many. For fashion house Chanel, it is an integral part of its design universe. It all began with founder Gabrielle Coco Chanel, who had a particular affinity for stars and comets.

And now, at Watches & Wonders 2023, the brand has debuted a capsule watch collection inspired by the cosmos, aptly named the Interstellar collection featuring new interpretations of the J12, Premiere, Boy.Friend and Code Coco watches, reimagined with new motifs inspired by the world of science fiction, space and time travel.

We round up some highlights below.