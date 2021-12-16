What to expect in Chanel’s newly renovated flagship in Ngee Ann City

If you’re a regular visitor to Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Ngee Ann City, you would have noticed that Chanel’s boutique has been undergoing a renovation for some time now.

Good news for fashion lovers and luxury bag enthusiasts – the boutique has now reopened its doors. While the store retains its original units across Level 1 and Level 2 of the mall, it is now expanded to become bigger, measuring 865 sq m in total. The boutique houses all the latest creations of the house, from ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and a selection of watches and fine jewellery.