What to expect in Chanel’s newly renovated flagship in Ngee Ann City
Chanel has reopened the doors to its refurbished and expanded fashion boutique in Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
If you’re a regular visitor to Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Ngee Ann City, you would have noticed that Chanel’s boutique has been undergoing a renovation for some time now.
Good news for fashion lovers and luxury bag enthusiasts – the boutique has now reopened its doors. While the store retains its original units across Level 1 and Level 2 of the mall, it is now expanded to become bigger, measuring 865 sq m in total. The boutique houses all the latest creations of the house, from ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and a selection of watches and fine jewellery.
Designed by renowned New York architect Peter Marino, the boutique draws inspiration from Coco Chanel’s apartment on 31, Rue Cambon, Paris. Contrasting materials of soft gold metal, bronze and polished surfaces, iconic tweed furnishings blend seamlessly with the house’s emblematic colours of white, beige and black.
What you’ll notice from the sidewalk at first is the boutique’s striking black and white facade. Stepping into the boutique on the first floor, you’ll be greeted with a lavish space dedicated to accessories – from handbags such as the iconic 2.55 and classic flap bag, to small leather goods, costume jewellery and eyewear.
A selection of watches and fine jewellery, including the iconic J12 watch and Coco Crush collection, is showcased here. Love Chanel’s iconic two-tone shoes? There’s an intimate shoe salon furnished with a pair of iron, glass and granite console tables and elegant tweed sofas, to try them on in comfort.
A staircase made of a mirror-like pleated material leads to the second floor of the boutique. Here, a series of rooms allows guests to discover the house’s ready-to-wear collection. In the fitting rooms, you’ll find an enamelled stone sculpture with gold lustre designed by sculptor John Creten, along with paintings of the camellia, also known as Coco Chanel’s favourite flower, by New York-based artist, Peter Dayton.
See more photos of the refreshed boutique below.
Fair warning: The boutique attracts quite a bit of a crowd on weekends, so patience is key. We promise the wait is worth it!