Chanel reissues the Premiere watch to mark its 35th anniversary

The Chanel Premiere was first conceived in 1987 by then artistic director Jacques Helleu. Watches designed specially for women were not common at the time and Chanel had created a timepiece intended for women that was not a scaled-down version of a men's watch. The launch of the Premiere was also the first time the maison dipped its toes into the world of watchmaking.

Chanel’s very first watch draws inspiration from the style codes of the house imagined by founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel - the octagonal shape of the case and the bevelled crystal is a nod to the stopper of the classic No 5 perfume bottle, while the interlaced leather and chain strap bracelet is influenced by the iconic quilted Chanel bag.