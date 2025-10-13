Inside Chanel’s new shoe boutique in Singapore and the Italian atelier behind it

Long before Roveda became part of Chanel’s story, Gabrielle Chanel had already transformed women’s footwear. In 1957, she introduced a beige slingback pump with a black toe cap – designed by the Parisian shoemaker Massaro, now also within Chanel’s Metiers d’art – a combination that was as practical as it was elegant.

The beige visually lengthened the leg, while the black toe shortened the foot and protected the shoe from scuffs. The modest 5cm heel was engineered for ease, reflecting Chanel’s belief that style and comfort should coexist.

In doing so, she introduced a subtle revolution: A shoe that no longer needed to match the outfit. “We step out in the morning in beige and black, we eat lunch in beige and black, we go to a cocktail party in beige and black,” she famously said. “One is dressed from morning to night!”

She worked closely with Massaro to perfect the fit, adding an elasticated slingback strap to improve comfort. Soon, variations appeared in navy, brown and gold, prompting her to quip, “With four pairs of shoes, I can travel the world.”

When Karl Lagerfeld took the reins in 1983, he reimagined the two-tone shoe for a new era – turning the pump into a ballet slipper in 1986 and experimenting with countless variations: Sandals, boots, espadrilles and sneakers, in satin, tweed and denim. Every new interpretation reaffirmed the shoe’s quiet power and enduring modernity.

THE BALLET FLAT: EASE AND ELEGANCE

If the two-tone pump symbolised freedom with polish, the ballet flat, introduced by Lagerfeld in 1984, distilled that same spirit into everyday wear. Inspired by both dance and Chanel’s slingback, it embodied the ease and refinement that define the maison’s DNA.

Since then, the ballet flat has continued to evolve – quilted, embellished with bows, camellias, or chains, and reimagined in velvet, tweed, or aged metallic leather – yet it remains one of Chanel’s most beloved and enduring styles.