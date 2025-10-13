Inside Chanel’s new shoe boutique in Singapore and the Italian atelier behind it
Chanel opens its first shoe boutique in Singapore at Ion Orchard, showcasing its iconic designs and the Milanese savoir-faire, or know how, that defines them.
On Oct 3, 2025, Chanel opened the doors to its first dedicated shoe boutique in Singapore – a space on the first floor of Ion Orchard that spans over 125 sq m. Designed by longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino, the store embodies the maison’s timeless visual language: An elegant palette of white, beige and black softened by tweed sofas, bespoke carpets and a mirror-bright lacquered floor.
From the outside, expansive windows and softly lit alcoves draw the gaze to the latest collections. Step inside and you’re greeted by a golden-brass and rock-crystal chandelier by Goossens, above a painting of camellias by Peter Dayton, a poetic nod to Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite flower.
Inside the store are the house’s signatures: The two-tone slingback, the ballet flat and new boots from the fall/winter 2025/26 collection – sleek black ankle boots in stretch and patent leather, their pearl heels catching the light.
Yet the story of these shoes – and the savoir-faire, or know how, they embody – stretches far beyond the polished interiors of Orchard Road.
INSIDE ROVEDA’S ATELIER IN MILAN
To understand Chanel’s shoemaking mastery, one must travel to Parabiago, a quiet town on the outskirts of Milan long associated with fine footwear. Here stands Roveda, the Italian workshop that has crafted Chanel shoes for decades. Founded 70 years ago, and acquired by the French maison in 2000, it remains one of the most important pillars of Chanel’s artisanal ecosystem.
The story began in 1955, when Giovanni Roveda, the son of a Lombardy bootmaker, opened a small workshop devoted to precision and comfort. His pursuit of proportion and fit soon caught the attention of leading couture houses – Chanel among them – sparking a collaboration that laid the foundation for creative partnership that would flourish through the 1980s and beyond.
Today, Roveda occupies more than 8,200 sq m and employs over 360 artisans and technicians.
ATTENTION TO DETAIL
A Chanel shoe begins its life in Roveda’s research and development department, where around 50 specialists – from patternmakers to materials engineers – work closely with Chanel’s creative studio in Paris to transform sketches into three-dimensional forms.
Each pair is a feat of construction: Dozens of components, more than a hundred operations, and countless refinements before it’s deemed ready. Prototypes are tested for comfort, balance, and durability, while leathers are rigorously bent to assess flexibility and ensure they withstand daily wear.
Inside the workshop, innovation coexists with handcrafts. High-precision cutters trace patterns with surgical accuracy, yet delicate fabrics such as tweed and silk are still trimmed by hand – a task only human intuition can perfect. The result? Shoes that feel effortless and comfortable.
SUSTAINABILITY AT THE CORE
Roveda’s commitment to craft extends into its approach to sustainability. In collaboration with Chanel’s Youth Innovation Lab and the University of Cambridge, the atelier measures and refines its environmental footprint through data-driven experimentation.
Many of its smartest ideas come from the artisans themselves. Because they understand every stage of production, they can spot opportunities for efficiency: Lasts made from recycled polyurethane, reinforcements cut from recycled leather, and environmental audits conducted for all new designs.
PASSING ON THE CRAFT
At Roveda, the transmission of knowledge is a cherished tradition. Through the M’Astri Nascenti apprenticeship programme, seasoned masters guide younger artisans in every stage of shoemaking – from shaping the wooden last to hand-finishing a heel with precision and care.
This hands-on culture ensures that traditional skills thrive even as new technologies emerge. Many Roveda artisans have spent decades at the same benches, their sense of continuity forming part of Chanel’s quiet luxury.
THE TWO-TONE LEGACY
Long before Roveda became part of Chanel’s story, Gabrielle Chanel had already transformed women’s footwear. In 1957, she introduced a beige slingback pump with a black toe cap – designed by the Parisian shoemaker Massaro, now also within Chanel’s Metiers d’art – a combination that was as practical as it was elegant.
The beige visually lengthened the leg, while the black toe shortened the foot and protected the shoe from scuffs. The modest 5cm heel was engineered for ease, reflecting Chanel’s belief that style and comfort should coexist.
In doing so, she introduced a subtle revolution: A shoe that no longer needed to match the outfit. “We step out in the morning in beige and black, we eat lunch in beige and black, we go to a cocktail party in beige and black,” she famously said. “One is dressed from morning to night!”
She worked closely with Massaro to perfect the fit, adding an elasticated slingback strap to improve comfort. Soon, variations appeared in navy, brown and gold, prompting her to quip, “With four pairs of shoes, I can travel the world.”
When Karl Lagerfeld took the reins in 1983, he reimagined the two-tone shoe for a new era – turning the pump into a ballet slipper in 1986 and experimenting with countless variations: Sandals, boots, espadrilles and sneakers, in satin, tweed and denim. Every new interpretation reaffirmed the shoe’s quiet power and enduring modernity.
THE BALLET FLAT: EASE AND ELEGANCE
If the two-tone pump symbolised freedom with polish, the ballet flat, introduced by Lagerfeld in 1984, distilled that same spirit into everyday wear. Inspired by both dance and Chanel’s slingback, it embodied the ease and refinement that define the maison’s DNA.
Since then, the ballet flat has continued to evolve – quilted, embellished with bows, camellias, or chains, and reimagined in velvet, tweed, or aged metallic leather – yet it remains one of Chanel’s most beloved and enduring styles.