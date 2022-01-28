In China, millennials are rejecting luxury fashion brands in favour of niche labels

Like Kong, a growing number of Chinese consumers, often part of the Gen Z and millennial cohorts, are using clothing and luxury purchases to differentiate themselves from their peers. Purchases are less motivated by the older generation’s paradigm of “status” and more influenced by elements such as “identity statement”, says Federica Levato, partner at Bain & Company in Milan. This shift has opened the way for lesser-known and edgier brands to provide a point of difference from the big luxury labels now ubiquitous in the country.

It’s a trend that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Wenyan Jiao, director of Shanghai and Wuxi-based multi-brand boutique Mushion, which stocks brands such as Cult Gaia, By Far and Nanushka. “[Young consumers] in first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou are showing increasingly personal characteristics in their fashion styles,” she said. “The previous generations may not have such a high level of acceptance when it comes to trying things outside of their comfort zone.”

Independent multi-brand boutiques, which have been expanding in the country since the late 2000s, have contributed to this shift. Their owners, such as Jiao, often studied abroad and are particularly attuned to international influences. Meimei Ding, chief executive of showroom DFO International, describes a new generation of buyers that are less attached to institutional logos and luxury brands and more interested in being tastemakers. “They want to be the selector of what’s cool, rather than being led by very large brands,” she said.