Chinese car brand Hongqi, touted as ‘China’s Rolls-Royce’, to debut in Singapore in 2026

As part of Hongqi’s ambitions to become a global brand, the company has embarked on expansion plans to establish its presence in Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America. In Singapore, automotive industry titan Eurokars has been appointed the official dealer for Hongqi, which is also the distributor for Rolls-Royce, BMW, McLaren, Pagani and other mid-range to luxury car marques.

A dedicated showroom is slated to open at the Leng Kee Road automotive belt next year, alongside a line-up of vehicles featuring a mix of powertrain options, including two fully electric vehicles (EVs).

Three models will be introduced during the initial phase of Hongqi’s Singapore launch: The E-HS9, a fully-electric large sport utility vehicle (SUV) said to be priced around 590,000 yuan (US$82,200; S$105,413) and considered to be a competitor to the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, as well as the G117, a premium mid-size SUV, and the E007, a fully-electric compact SUV unveiled at last year’s Beijing Auto Show. The latter two are brand new models currently under development.