Can jewellery brand Laopu become the Cartier of China?

Most domestic brands have struggled to break into the luxury sphere (with few exceptions such as Kering-owned Qeelin), but Laopu appears to be building trustworthy heritage credentials among both consumers and rivals alike.

Nicolas Bos, chief executive of Richemont — a group, like other western luxury conglomerates, that has reported double-digit sales declines in China — noted on a call this year that “Laopu Gold is a fantastic example of a new Chinese brand that’s very much rooted in Chinese culture. It has also integrated and understood some of the codes of international luxury and is developing a very, very unique and differentiated offer.”

To strengthen its luxury image, Laopu has carefully selected where to open its 41 stores, sticking to high-end malls including Beijing’s SKP Mall, Shanghai’s Plaza 66 and Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, where it opened its first international boutique in June. It also provides loyal customers with VIP perks, including access to in-store private rooms with one-on-one services like its western counterparts.

And while Chinese traditional gold brands often price their products according to their weight and following the daily market fluctuations of gold prices (plus a small labour fee), Laopu operates with fixed prices that include a higher premium for its craftsmanship and design than others would charge. It also increases prices two to three times per year.

According to Adam Knight, co-founder of Chinese social commerce technology provider Yaso, a key part of Laopu’s success has been its marketing strategy on Xiaohongshu, where it has managed to build popularity among a number of key opinion leaders (KOLs) and key opinion customers (KOCs), avoiding more mass market techniques such as live-streaming. “It’s quite an elevated and mature digital strategy,” he says.

The brand’s fast growth has also attracted investor cash. Since its IPO last June, its share price has increased more than 14 times. Laopu is now included in the “three sisters”, a group of consumer brands that have hyper performed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange post-float; these also include the toy company Pop Mart which creates Labubus and fast-food chain Mixue.

Some, however, are starting to question how sustainable Laopu’s growth is. On Xiaohongshu, alongside posts praising the brand’s gold jewellery, other netizens discuss the brand’s cash reserves, high investment in inventories and low gross profit margins (it hovers around 41 per cent compared to luxury standards of 60 to 80 per cent) with posts titled “Let’s talk about Laopu’s big risk”.

“In the past few months we have seen a slowdown in Laopu’s popularity,” says Veronica Wang, partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants in Hong Kong, who notes discounts and fewer queues outside stores. She adds that the market has also been flooded by cheaper alternatives featuring similar designs. “The price of gold is very transparent. What they have managed to do before was to charge a very high premium over the gold product that was justified by the craftsmanship. But if consumers can find similar products with much lower premium charge then some of them might shift away.”

And among some luxury consumers, Laopu is still seen as a lower-tier brand compared with international European luxury names. Yu, who favours brands such as The Row and Alaïa, says those who wear Laopu are “very typical urban middle-class” people. “Me and my friends, we are not clients of Laopu,” she says. “Its products are for young professionals or the middle upper class here in China. I don’t think it touches the clients of Chanel or Hermes. Laopu hurts the traditional gold brands more than the luxury brands.”

Annachiara Biondi © 2025 The Financial Times.

This article originally appeared in The Financial Times.