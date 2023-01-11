CNY 2023: Hop into a new year with these rabbit-themed zodiac watches
We round up eight of the most striking zodiac watches to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.
Chinese New Year is right around the corner, and this year, a change of pace is expected as we bid goodbye to the fierce and ferocious tiger, and hello to the gentle and calm rabbit.
To mark the occasion, the world’s top watchmakers have released a slew of special edition timepieces spotlighting the rabbit, a zodiac sign that symbolises peace, hope and longevity in Chinese culture. As an artistic subject, the rabbit also adds a whimsical touch to these stunning tickers.
BREGUET CLASSIQUE 9075 2023 CHINESE NEW YEAR EDITION
Breguet is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with a limited-edition timepiece dedicated to women. Derived from the watchmaker’s Classique collection, the hand-engraved dial of the watch in 18k white gold is adorned with six rabbits prancing amid the backdrop of fluffy clouds. The case measures at 33.5mm, endowed with 88 diamonds on the bezel and lugs. Only eight pieces are available.
CHOPARD LUC XP URUSHI YEAR OF THE RABBIT
Every year, Chopard releases a limited-edition Chinese New Year timepiece, with only 88 pieces produced. This year, the ancient Japanese technique of Urushi lacquering is used to bring its Year of the Rabbit timepiece to life. Housed in a 39.5mm 18k ethical rose gold case, the dial of the special edition LUC XP features two playful rabbits frolicking beneath a full moon, surrounded by olive trees. The watch is powered by the ultra-thin LUC 96.17-L movement with micro-rotor and 65 hours power reserve.
HARRY WINSTON PREMIER CHINESE NEW YEAR AUTOMATIC 36MM
The scene captured on Harry Winston’s auspiciously red Chinese New Year timepiece sheds light on the legend of the Jade Rabbit, who lives on the moon making elixirs of immortality. Here, the Jade Rabbit is seen gathering wildflowers, with brilliant-cut white diamonds dotting its eye and tail. Meanwhile, four marquise-cut stones form a bow around its neck.
#FR2NCK MULLER VANGUARD
For something a little more edgy, Franck Muller has collaborated with Tokyo-based streetwear label #FR2 to unveil the #FR2NCK Muller Vanguard watch. The monochromatic timepiece sports the streetwear label’s famous motif in place of the seven and eight hour markers. One of the rabbit’s red eye is the only spot of colour on the entire watch. SuperLumiNova is coated on the rabbits, as well as the hands and minute track markers. Only 800 pieces of this limited edition timepiece is available, and only in Southeast Asia and Australia.
IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN PORTUGIESER AUTOMATIC 40 EDITION CHINESE NEW YEAR
Limited to 500 pieces, the IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser Automatic 40 Edition Chinese New Year watch features a subtly festive dial in burgundy adorned with gold-plated hands and appliques. Flip over the watch and a gold-plated rotor in the shape of a rabbit is revealed, leaping over a sapphire glass case back. This special edition Portugieser is powered by IWC’s in-house manufactured 82200 Calibre comprised of 190 components and 31 jewels.
PIAGET ALTIPLANO YEAR OF THE RABBIT
For the 12th timepiece in Piaget’s Altiplano Zodiac series, a pair of Vienna rabbits sit on a snowy white background, created by master enameller Anita Porchet. The dial is housed in a 38mm 18k white gold case set with 78 brilliant-cut diamonds. The watch is powered by the ultra-thin, manually wound 430P movement, measuring just 2.1mm thick with a power reserve of 36 hours.
VACHERON CONSTANTIN METIERS D’ART YEAR OF THE RABBIT
Vacheron Constantin has unveiled two intricate Metiers d’Art timepieces with the rabbit as the star of the show, each issued in a limited series of nine. A single, delicately hand-engraved rabbit, made of either platinum or pink gold, features on the dial, surrounded by floral details in classic Chinese iconography. In order to give the central dial motif a starring role, the Calibre 2460 G4 movement allows for a hands-free time display achieved through four apertures showcasing the hours, minutes, days and dates.
VAN CLEEF & ARPELS LADY DUO DE LAPINS
The exquisite Lady Duo De Lapins timepiece by Van Cleef & Arpels brings to life a pair of sculpted mother-of-pearl rabbits, surrounded by a garden made of emeralds, tsavorite garnets, pink sapphires and green plique-a-jour enamelling. Completing the scene are lapis lazuli clouds, along with a mirror-polished guilloched rose gold sun.