CNY 2023: Hop into a new year with these rabbit-themed zodiac watches

Chinese New Year is right around the corner, and this year, a change of pace is expected as we bid goodbye to the fierce and ferocious tiger, and hello to the gentle and calm rabbit.

To mark the occasion, the world’s top watchmakers have released a slew of special edition timepieces spotlighting the rabbit, a zodiac sign that symbolises peace, hope and longevity in Chinese culture. As an artistic subject, the rabbit also adds a whimsical touch to these stunning tickers.