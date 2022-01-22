What to wear this Chinese New Year: Orange, black and stripes all over

The Chinese zodiac sign of the tiger has long symbolised positive qualities of courage, confidence, and ambition. And these attributes are clearly reflected in the variety of bold styles presented by fashion designers this season.

Given the animal’s iconic striped coat, the holiday has inspired plenty of labels to release capsule collections featuring the motif. From evocative and unmissable tiger-striped accessories such as jewellery and bags, to unabashedly bright red or orange garments that include shirts, sweaters and dresses, there is no surer sign that the big striped cat has arrived.

Italian label Fendi for instance presents its Spring Festival 2022 Capsule Collection that features a vibrant twist to signature Fendi elements. An orange tiger print animalier motif inspired by the Siberian tigers of China runs through the collection and brings to life the courageous and active personality of the zodiac sign.