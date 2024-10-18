Atelier Wen, a watch brand founded by two Frenchmen that is proudly ‘Made in China’

Since the Perception's launch in 2022, the brand has taken a deliberate approach, opting to gather feedback from its enthusiastic fan base before releasing an updated version last year. Now, Atelier Wen is finally venturing into exciting new territory. In October 2024, a new Perception model will launch in titanium with a purple dial, making it Atelier Wen’s first in-house limited edition. The watch will be available for purchase exclusively from now till Oct 21, 2024 from its website.

“This will be the first to kick off what we call the ‘Millesieme’, like the French term for ‘vintage’,” shared Buiron, who was recently in town to give the keynote speech for Asian alcohol expo Jiu Asia, for which Atelier Wen is also official watch partner. “This will allow us to do something more funky for our collectors once a year.”

The combination of titanium and purple is currently very much on-trend, but the real thrill is that Atelier Wen intends to become the first brand to serially produce a fully tantalum watch. Machining tantalum is devilishly difficult — arguably more so than titanium, which is really saying something — making tantalum-cased watches a rare find in the market. To date, only Bvlgari’s Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar has featured a matching tantalum bracelet, and that was a unique piece created for Only Watch 2022.