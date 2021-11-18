Christmas 2021: It’s time to carry out your own festive spending review

It took a global elf shortage for me to realise how much of a “thing” Christmas elves for children have become.

A million Elf on the Shelf toys are apparently stuck in China due to global port congestion, prompting media scare stories about elf rationing (only two per customer!) conveniently delivering a huge marketing boost for this dubious tradition.

On Dec 1, the elf – aka Santa’s spy – arrives to carry out good behaviour surveillance in the run-up to Christmas. Every night, parents must hide the elf in a new place for the child to find. This sounds innocent enough, but it has quickly become a multimillion pound industry.

Retailers now sell “elf boxes” containing 24 days’ worth of toys, sweets and festive knick-knacks costing anywhere between £20 and £75 (S$37 and S$139). You can buy elf pets and clothing, personalised “I’m back!” helium balloons and iced biscuits to welcome their arrival.