Christmas sparkles: 8 jewellery gifts ideas from Tiffany & Co, Chanel, Chopard and more

Christmas is looming closer and if you haven’t gotten down to buying a gift for that special someone, you can never go wrong with jewellery. From diamonds to pearls and gemstones, the options are endless for a sparkly gift.

To help you out, here are eight jewellery collections to consider.

CARTIER TRINITY

When it comes to jewellery, you can never go wrong with the classics. Cartier’s Trinity collection, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024, is a true icon of timeless elegance. Its signature motif is the three interlocking rings in yellow, white and rose gold, which each ring representing anything from love, friendship, devotion and more. Options include rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.