Christmas sparkles: 8 jewellery gifts ideas from Tiffany & Co, Chanel, Chopard and more
On the hunt for the perfect jewellery gift for that special someone this Christmas? Here are eight stunning collections.
Christmas is looming closer and if you haven’t gotten down to buying a gift for that special someone, you can never go wrong with jewellery. From diamonds to pearls and gemstones, the options are endless for a sparkly gift.
To help you out, here are eight jewellery collections to consider.
CARTIER TRINITY
When it comes to jewellery, you can never go wrong with the classics. Cartier’s Trinity collection, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024, is a true icon of timeless elegance. Its signature motif is the three interlocking rings in yellow, white and rose gold, which each ring representing anything from love, friendship, devotion and more. Options include rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.
CHANEL NO 5 COLLECTION
Does the number five hold special meaning for you and your loved one? Perhaps it represents a birthday or an anniversary. This collection is inspired by none other than Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite number and the symbol of one of the maison’s most iconic inventions – the Chanel No 5 perfume. The wearable pieces add a touch of glamour to even the simplest of outfits.
CHOPARD ICE CUBE
Chopard’s geometrical Ice Cube collection was introduced in 1999 and continues to be an icon of the brand. With its signature square facets and clean lines, the collection has a minimalist aesthetic, versatile enough to suit a variety of styles. There are necklaces, rings, bangles and more, available in an array of precious metals from yellow gold, to white gold and rose gold.
HARRY WINSTON LILY CLUSTER
With Harry Winston’s Lily Cluster collection, intricate interlacing diamonds capture the graceful movement of lilies in bloom. Round and marquise-shaped diamonds are paired together, forming a bouquet of sparkles that is great for elegant and formal wear.
TIFFANY & CO HARDWEAR
Receiving a little blue box from Tiffany & Co is always a special moment. For something a little more edgy, the HardWear collection is perfect for someone who loves to make a statement. Pieces from the collection boast graphic lines and signature gauge links reminiscent of the shapes found across utilitarian hardware.
SIMONE JEWELS EMPOWER HER
Looking for a meaningful gift that gives back? Simone Jewels’ online exclusive Empower Her collection first launched for Pink October in support of Breast Cancer Foundation of Singapore. Each piece, adorned with pink sapphires, is designed to empower and inspire, carrying a message of strength and solidarity. For each Empower Her purchase, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
MADLY GEMS PICK & MIX
For the gemstone lover, consider the Pick & Mix collection by homegrown bespoke jeweller Madly Gems, which launched in February this year. It features dual-tone, bezel-set stones crafted in 18k gold, inspired by the fluidity of dancing necklaces. This thoughtful gift allows for endless customisation – as recipients can add more pieces to their necklaces over time, creating a personalised look that’s entirely their own.
VAN CLEEF & ARPELS ROSE DE NOEL
What gift could be more perfect for the season than a jewellery collection inspired by Christmas roses? This holiday season, four new pieces join Van Cleef & Arpels' Rose de Noël collection. The additions include two pendants and two pairs of earrings, crafted from gray mother-of-pearl and white gold, or turquoise and yellow gold. These whimsical creations are a charming addition to any jewellery box.