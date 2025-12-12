‘Tis the season for bling: 7 jewellery gift ideas from Boucheron, Cartier, Chanel and more
Dazzling gifts for your loved ones (or yourself) this Christmas.
Christmas is just a few weeks away, and chances are your gift shopping is already in full swing. Finding the perfect present can feel overwhelming, but jewellery is a timeless choice that never fails to impress.
From delicate necklaces to elegant bracelets and sparkling rings, these pieces make for thoughtful gifts that carry personal meaning, and they continue to shine long after the holiday season is over. Even if you’re not shopping for a special someone, why not pick up some bling as a gift to yourself? After all, ‘tis the season for indulgence, and you deserve it.
Here are seven collections to consider.
BOUCHERON SERPENT BOHEME
There’s a romantic story behind Boucheron’s Serpent Boheme collection. It’s a symbol of eternal love and protection, inspired by a necklace crafted by Frederic Boucheron for his wife in 1888. At the heart of the collection is a distinctive droplet motif, inspired by the head of a snake. Other codes of the collection include the snakeskin textured gold, honeycomb grid and a twisted chain, paired with different stones. Whether worn as a necklace, ring, or bracelet, each Serpent Boheme piece is a statement of elegance.
CARTIER LOVE UNLIMITED
Cartier’s Love collection is an enduring icon. For a fresh twist, the French jeweller recently introduced the Love Unlimited collection. Moving away from the rigid oval shape of the original bracelet, the new design offers a supple, fluid style that elegantly wraps around the wrist. It features a quintessentially French detail – gadroons, a ribbed decorative motif – which, combined with a high-polish finish, creates a captivating play of light.
Designed to be layered effortlessly with other bracelets, the clasp can even interlock with additional Love Unlimited pieces. The collection also includes a ring that mirrors all the distinctive features of the bracelet in a smaller, refined form.
TIFFANY & CO BIRD ON A ROCK
Tiffany & Co's whimsical Bird on a Rock jewellery – originally designed in 1965 by the legendary Jean Schlumberger – remains one of the world’s most coveted creations. Once reserved exclusively for high jewellery, the American jeweller expanded the icon’s universe in September with two new fine-jewellery lines built around the storied motif.
Figurative birds, meticulously crafted in platinum and 18k gold, come to life in a shimmer of diamonds and vibrant stones, while the new Wings motif distills the creature to its essence: airy contours, stackable silhouettes and convertible earrings that suggest movement and lightness. The joyful symbolism of the bird and its timeless craftsmanship make it an especially meaningful Christmas gift that’s destined to be cherished.
BEE DE CHAUMET
Minimalist yet striking, the Bee de Chaumet collection is perfect for those seeking jewellery they can wear every day. The honeycomb motif is inspired by the bee – an emblem of harmony, diligence, and quiet strength – reimagined in a modern, geometric form. Bangle bracelets and rings invite stacking as well as mixing and matching, allowing each wearer to create a look that’s effortlessly personal.
BVLGARI B.ZERO1
At first glance, Bvlgari’s B.Zero1 looks deceptively simple. But on closer look, it’s intricate details become more obvious. Inspired by the architectural curves of Rome’s Colosseum, the B.Zero1 line is defined by its signature spiral silhouette and double-logo edges.
Available in rings, necklaces and bracelets in yellow, white and rose gold, the pieces strike a rare balance between boldness and elegance.
CHANEL COCO CRUSH
For the fashion obsessed, Chanel’s Coco Crush line, with its signature quilted motif, offers a unique blend of Parisian chic with contemporary minimalism. The easy, versatile pieces fit seamlessly into most jewellery collections – an ideal gift when you want something elegant but not too over the top. Earrings, bangles and rings are designed to for effortless wear – distinctive enough to be worn on their own, yet versatile enough to be stacked or mixed with other pieces.
VAN CLEEF & ARPELS ALHAMBRA DELICATE METAMORPHOSES
The Alhambra motif – long regarded as a symbol of luck – stands among Van Cleef & Arpels’ most enduring icons. This season, the maison breathes new life into the collection with a series of transformable creations, including two long necklaces and two rings. Each necklace can be reconfigured into a shorter style or worn as a bracelet, while the rings feature a rotatable central motif that flips to reveal an entirely new face. Versatile yet timeless, the pieces make for a great gift for that jewellery lover in your life who delights in styling and reimagining their looks.