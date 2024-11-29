7 classic luxury bags for now and forever
Instead of buying into the “now” and then regretting forever, invest in a classic handbag that is trendy today, tomorrow and always.
Every season, new handbags are launched, making their way onto social media, and into our lives. With each fashion cycle, we eagerly scout for that one bag that will express the moment best. However, the shrewd shopper will know that there are a few styles that never go out of fashion. We’re seeing this right now with reissued brand icons, from Gucci’s Jackie bag to Chanel’s Classic Flap. These mindful new interpretations come in updated textures and finishes, refreshed to let you to appreciate the familiar style anew.
Tempting as the trendy bags of the moment (the marketing hoopla can hit like a ton of bricks) may be, the sensible shopper knows that sometimes, it’s the timeless design you simply can’t say no to, because they are just that: Classic.
Choose wisely.
LOEWE PUZZLE BAG: MODERN MOVEMENT
The Loewe Puzzle bag is a modern classic that blends architectural design with luxury craftsmanship. Introduced in 2015, it quickly became a standout in the fashion world for its innovative, geometric shape, which had a bit of the Frank Gehry look about it. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, it broke away from traditional handbag silhouettes, offering a contemporary, sculptural statement piece.
The look: The Puzzle bag is defined by its angular, sculptural shape, designed with a series of interlocking panels that give it a puzzle-like design. It can be carried in multiple ways, depending on how the strap is adjusted, and it comes in a wide range of materials, including calfskin, exotic skins, and seasonal fabrics.
Why it’s special: The bag’s introduction marked a pivotal moment for Loewe, which had been known for its understated, heritage-driven designs. Anderson, who became the brand’s creative director in 2014, brought a bold new vision to Loewe, and the Puzzle bag was one of his first major contributions. The bag is notable for being typical of Anderson’s disruptive work at the historic Spanish leather house founded in 1846. Inspired by the art of origami and the idea of modular design, it exemplifies his cerebral, philosophical and artistic direction.
Who it suits: Loewe still feels a bit niche — embraced by fashion insiders, influencers, and the cooler celebrities, such as Beyonce, Blackpink’s Jennie, and Sienna Miller among others, who like a more avant-garde, artistic approach to styling and fashion. If you are an art lover or an avid intellectual, this one is for you.
THE PRADA NYLON BAG: THE MINIMALIST CLASSIC
Utilitarian and minimalist, we included the Prada nylon bag in this list because the Italian brand itself is enjoying something of a renaissance, partly due to the creative partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. This bag is also influential in expressing current trends such as the crescent bag trend: Even the ubiquitous Uniqlo bag owes something to Prada’s nylon creation!
The look: This bag features a simple crescent silhouette; it is unstructured and made from high-quality nylon with Saffiano leather detailing for a touch of luxury. The bag is finished with the iconic Prada logo triangle plaque. As an environmental boost, the Prada Re-Edition 2005 shoulder bag is made of Re-Nylon, a fabric regenerated from recycled, purified plastic trash collected in the ocean, fishing nets and textile waste. Although it comes in leather, velvet and crystal studded, purists will want the black nylon version.
Why it’s special: This bag is significant because when Prada introduced its iconic nylon backpack into fashion in 1984, it broke away from the traditional luxury materials of the time, positioning military nylon as an unexpected alternative to leather. Its success established Prada as a forward-thinking, innovative label. When the nylon shoulder bag was launched in 2005 at the height of minimalistic trend, it quickly gained popularity for its versatility and affordability. Its minimalist design is testament to Prada’s house codes, and its place in fashion history.
Who it suits: Off-duty models such as Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid love this bag for its everyday practicality and versatility. It’s the bag for those who love minimal, no fuss outfits.
GUCCI JACKIE BAG: JET SET CLASSIC
Nothing embodies the glory days of the jetsetters quite like the Gucci Jackie bag. Known for its distinctive crescent shape, the Jackie has been a mainstay in Gucci's collections for decades. Originally designed in 1961, it was named after Jackie Onassis, who made the bag an icon of 1970s style. In recent years, the bag was given a boost by creative director Sabato de Sano. For Gucci’s fall 2023 collection, he relaunched it with a bit of a makeover, a slight tweak to the proportions and with new leathers.
The look: The Jackie is a shoulder bag with a crescent-shaped silhouette, and the classic piston clasp closure, a signature Gucci detail. The shoulder strap is adjustable, making it easy to wear on the shoulder or across the body. It is famously spacious, and its functional interiors are typically lined in suede. It comes in a range of materials, with the GG Supreme canvas being among its most popular options, showcasing the brand’s signature monogram. De Sarno reintroduced an archival bordeaux (a glossy cherry red) called Gucci Rosso Ancora to the Jackie bag, the perfect choice from his collection of reedited Italian design icons.
Why it’s special: The bag became synonymous with Jackie Kennedy Onassis, after the former First Lady of the United States remarried and transformed into the definitive jetsetter Jackie O. She owned several versions of the bag, including one in canvas that she wore while walking barefoot on Capri. The bag was originally named the Fifties Constance but was renamed as The Jackie after paparazzi images of Jackie carrying it around Manhattan came to light.
The Jackie is a direct connection to a time when hedonism had an innocent joy. In the 1970s, flying around the world for pleasure was considered the height of glam, and not a cause for concern over carbon footprint or morals. The bag simply oozes a subtle sex appeal, a naughty wink from the Good Jackie Kennedy who became Good Time Jackie.
Who it suits: This bag is perfect for those who feel a connection with the spirit of the 1970s. Celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie are fans.
CHANEL CLASSIC FLAP BAG: TIMELESS CHIC
Nothing says timeless quite like Chanel’s Classic FlapbBag. It has been an integral part of fashion history since Coco Chanel herself designed the prototype of this bag – the Chanel 2.55 in 1955 – which has become one of the most-copied handbags ever. The 2.55 was updated by Karl Lagerfeld as the Classic Flap bag in the 1980s.
The look: The Classic Flap bag is a rectangular handbag with a flap closure, a chain-link shoulder strap, and a signature turn-lock clasp with the iconic CC logo. The interior typically features divided compartments, offering both organisation and style. The main differences between a Chanel 2.55 and the Classic Flap is that the former features a square Mademoiselle lock and an all-chain strap, while the latter has a CC logo turnlock, and its signature chain strap interlaced with leather.
Why it’s special: The Classic Flap bag’s iconic status was cemented when it became a favourite of almost all the style icons you can think of. It has been celebrated in books, magazines, and imagery by the biggest names in photography and art. It was revolutionary for its time, advocating practical design in high fashion: Coco Chanel, seeking a functional bag that allowed women to keep their hands free, introduced the shoulder strap — something unseen in high fashion.
This bag is special because it’s a piece of fashion history. Its innovative design embodies the genius of Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld’s vision. Above everything else, it captures the essence of French chic – it is, quite simply, Paris on a chain strap.
Who it suits: This is a wardrobe essential for those who appreciate bourgeois French style. It’s the go-to bag for women of all ages and works well with a range of personal styles. It has been seen on model Kate Moss, actress Catherine Deneuve, former model and designer Ines de la Fressange, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris Emmanuelle Alt and on, and on goes the illustrious list.
BOTTEGA VENETA JODIE BAG: CRAFTSMANSHIP REIMAGINED
The Jodie bag has become one of the most sought-after luxury bags in recent years, thanks to the boost given by its genius new creative director Matthieu Blazy, whose appointment to the role in 2021 made Bottega Veneta one of the hottest labels in fashion. Designed by Blazy’s predecessor Daniel Lee in 2019, the Jodie is loved for its refined yet relaxed elegance, blending contemporary design with the brand’s signature craftsmanship.
The look: The Jodie bag is a hobo-style bag that is both elegant and sensual, with a slouchy body and a signature knotted handle, making it immediately recognisable. Its minimalist design, with no visible logos or extraneous embellishments, allows the house’s leather craftsmanship to be its main focus.
Why it’s special: Unlike many luxury bags that display large logos or overt branding, the Jodie relies on its meticulous signature Intrecciato weaving to establish its identity. Blazy, who has pushed to emphasise the brand’s leather heritage in his collections, with many a trompe l'oeil item made from leather, helped the Jodie become a favourite among those who appreciate understated luxury. The bag embodies Bottega Veneta’s commitment to craftsmanship with its signature knotted handle adding an artistic quality that sets it apart from other hobo bags. Its folkloric aspect references Bottega Venetta’s original It-Bag the Cabat, designed by the brand’s first creative director Tomas Maier in 2001.
Who it suits: The Jodie is for the minimalists who love a touch of luxurious craftsmanship in their wardrobe. The bag has been worn by celebrities like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber and Emma Corrin.
LOUIS VUITTON SPEEDY: THE BAG ICON
In a sense, any handbag designed now, must aspire to be the mother of all It bags – the Louis Vuitton Speedy. Created in the 1930s, it was the first handbag the French maison ever created. The Speedy combines history, practicality, and timeless appeal and has evolved into one of the most recognisable luxury bags in the world, with new “flankers” and styles added to its name with every passing fad.
The look: A structured handbag with a signature barrel shape, distinctive spacious interior and top handles, it is designed for functionality. The original width came in at 30cm, but at Audrey Hepburn’s request, Louis Vuitton introduced a smaller version: 25cm wide, which is still its most popular size today. In 2011, the Speedy Bandouliere was introduced, giving the handbag a sling-strap. Last year, Pharrell Williams created a large-sized Speedy made just for men. And so a classic lives on.
Why it’s special: Originally created as a travel bag, it was based on the brand’s larger Keepall bag, scaled down to a more compact size. It wasn’t until the 1960s that the Speedy became a global phenomenon, thanks to the endorsement by Audrey Hepburn, who was photographed carrying a Speedy in the 1960s, catapulting it into the mainstream. Since then, it has remained a staple in Vuitton’s collections, with various limited-edition collaborations with artists such as Stephen Sprouse, Takeshi Murakami and Yayoi Kusama among others, keeping it relevant and desirable for new generations. It has appeared in different finishes, but its most iconic iteration remains the Monogram toile, a design patented in 1896. The Speedy is instantly recognisable and is a true investment piece; it remains as fashionable today as it was when it was first introduced.
Who it suits: Carried by a diverse array of celebrities, influencers, and fashion enthusiasts such as Kate Moss, Faye Wong, and Rihanna, the Speedy elevates any ensemble – and any personality type, endowing its wearer with an ineffable nostalgia.
MIU MIU ARCADIE: COOL GIRL CLASSIC
The past couple of years have seen the dramatic resurgence of Miu Miu, Prada’s sister brand (established in 1992 by Miuccia Prada; Miu Miu is Mrs Prada’s nickname), with its Arcadie handbag starring in the forefront of its rise. A combination of understated modernity and retro-girl vibes, the Arcadie quickly became one of the most-coveted of bags amid the deluge of new styles.
The look: The Arcadie is a structured, double-zippered rectangular handbag that exudes effortless girlishness. Designed to be both functional and fun, it features a top handle, by which it is most-readily carried; otherwise, it comes with a detachable shoulder strap. Its structure and style recall the vintage valise, a bowling bag and pencil case (remember those?) making it a humourous classic that can transition from madam to gamine quicker than you can say “It girl.”
Why it’s special: The Arcadie made its debut at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 runway modelled by Gigi Hadid, and subsequently in a much-lauded campaign photographed by Steven Meisel. A defining moment for the brand, it marked the beginning of what would become a hugely successful year for Miu Miu. Part of its appeal comes from Miu Miu’s signature matelasse leather iteration, which is a standout leather technique that uses pleated lambskin to create a 3-D chevron pattern that is both visually captivating and tactile. What sets the Arcadie apart is that its trendy vintage styling belies a classic structured bag with modern functionality.
Who it suits: The Arcadie has been spotted on high-profile influencers, solidifying its place as a must-have handbag of the last two years. Fashion girls like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Alexa Chung have been seen carrying the bag, giving it an air of raffish schoolgirl appeal. Fashion-forward trendsetter, the Arcadie will perfectly express your personal style.