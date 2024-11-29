7 classic luxury bags for now and forever

Nothing embodies the glory days of the jetsetters quite like the Gucci Jackie bag. Known for its distinctive crescent shape, the Jackie has been a mainstay in Gucci's collections for decades. Originally designed in 1961, it was named after Jackie Onassis, who made the bag an icon of 1970s style. In recent years, the bag was given a boost by creative director Sabato de Sano. For Gucci’s fall 2023 collection, he relaunched it with a bit of a makeover, a slight tweak to the proportions and with new leathers.

The look: The Jackie is a shoulder bag with a crescent-shaped silhouette, and the classic piston clasp closure, a signature Gucci detail. The shoulder strap is adjustable, making it easy to wear on the shoulder or across the body. It is famously spacious, and its functional interiors are typically lined in suede. It comes in a range of materials, with the GG Supreme canvas being among its most popular options, showcasing the brand’s signature monogram. De Sarno reintroduced an archival bordeaux (a glossy cherry red) called Gucci Rosso Ancora to the Jackie bag, the perfect choice from his collection of reedited Italian design icons.

Why it’s special: The bag became synonymous with Jackie Kennedy Onassis, after the former First Lady of the United States remarried and transformed into the definitive jetsetter Jackie O. She owned several versions of the bag, including one in canvas that she wore while walking barefoot on Capri. The bag was originally named the Fifties Constance but was renamed as The Jackie after paparazzi images of Jackie carrying it around Manhattan came to light.

The Jackie is a direct connection to a time when hedonism had an innocent joy. In the 1970s, flying around the world for pleasure was considered the height of glam, and not a cause for concern over carbon footprint or morals. The bag simply oozes a subtle sex appeal, a naughty wink from the Good Jackie Kennedy who became Good Time Jackie.

Who it suits: This bag is perfect for those who feel a connection with the spirit of the 1970s. Celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie are fans.

CHANEL CLASSIC FLAP BAG: TIMELESS CHIC