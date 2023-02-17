Watches with classic designs remade for the 21st century: Hublot, Cartier, Zenith, Tag Heuer, Jaeger-LeCoultre

While the world was going wide-eyed at luxury steel watches designed by Gerald Genta in the late 1970s, Carlo Crocco upped the audacity ante by releasing a gold watch with a rubber strap, thus laying the foundation of his brand Hublot and its now famous “art of fusion” tenet.

This was the very first Hublot watch and it got its name (which is French for “porthole”) from its bezel design. Its watches today are far more futuristic and expressive, so it is fascinating to see the brand pay tribute to its (relatively) subdued beginnings with the Hublot Classic Fusion Original.

The LVMH Watch Week novelty comes in 33mm, 38mm and 42mm, in cases made of black ceramic, titanium, or 18k yellow gold. It retains the central seconds hand and date window at 3 o’clock, though the latter has been filled in to match the black lacquer dial colour for a less jarring presence.

Compared to its ancestor, these have noticeably fewer exposed screws on its now-brushed bezel. The two larger models are powered by the automatic HUB1110 movement, while the 33mm model uses the quartz HUB2913 calibre.

CARTIER TANK FRANCAISE