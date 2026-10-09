Who needs winter coats when it's still hot? Climate change is upending the fashion industry

"The whole industry should realise that with climate change and higher temperatures, the time for selling coats has shifted later," said Pau Almar, a retail industry consultant who previously spent a decade at Zara.

The disconnect was on show during Paris Fashion Week, where temperatures reached 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and many guests opted for sleeveless tops and mini skirts rather than newly released autumn collections.

Typically, guests at spring/summer runway shows held at the end of September come dressed in autumn/winter products just released in stores. At Louis Vuitton's show on Tuesday, however, coats were scarce.

"I can't believe it's October here in Paris and I was wishing I brought some of my summer clothes from Miami," said Suzy Buckley Woodward, a guest at the show.

"My sales associate was putting a lot of coats in front of me for the show, and I said that's gonna be a waste because I think it's very unlikely that I'll need a coat for the show," she added.

ADAPTING DESIGNS, RETAIL RISKS

Louis Vuitton's womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquiere is already adapting his designs, saying Europe's record heatwaves had a "strong influence" on his latest collection, which featured thin fabrics and airy constructions.

"The focus was on how do you do clothes that are like swimwear almost, like a second skin," he told reporters after Tuesday's show.