6 extraordinary clocks by Chanel, Patek Philippe and more at Watches and Wonders 2025

A result of seven years’ development, the clock’s newly developed calibre 86-135 PEND S IRM Q SE comprises 912 components, of which almost half are for the perpetual calendar. The clock’s development led to the filing of nine patent applications for innovations and optimisations, including strengthening long-term reliability, reducing the perpetual calendar’s energy consumption, and securing the functions against any inadvertent mishandling. The manually wound movement also offers a 31-day power reserve and an incredible precision of ±1 second per day, all thanks to a patented constant-force mechanism that maintains the amplitude of the balance wheel throughout its power cycle.

Patek Philippe drew inspiration from the ornate detailing of the 1923 Packard model, reinterpreting the elements with refined elegance. Panels of green Grand Feu flinque enamel, applied over intricate swirling guilloche, adorn a sterling silver cabinet. A technique mastered by only a few artisans, enamelling on silver requires exceptional skill as the metal’s relatively low melting point of 890 degrees Celsius comes dangerously close to enamel firing temperatures of 800 degrees Celsius to 900 degrees Celsius.

The clock’s upper panel and bezel are framed by a delicately engraved cord motif, while decorative elements in vermeil (silver gilt) pay tribute to the original timepiece. These include three rosettes positioned at the corners and at 12 o’clock, acanthus scrollwork surrounding the Calatrava cross, and four majestic winged lions forming the clock’s feet. Measuring 16.4cm in length, 12.5cm in width, and 7.6cm high, the eye-catching creation commands attention wherever it’s displayed.

Discreetly tucked beneath the hinged American walnut cover is a mechanical push-button control panel, which offers intuitive time-setting. This ingenious feature brings modern user-friendliness to a classic form, delivering an ease of operation worthy of a 21st-century timepiece.