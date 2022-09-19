Red, the colour of danger, luck and sex is making a full-blooded return

It was the early signs of autumn that first hinted at it: Russet leaves, fairytale toadstools and a hedgerow bursting with garnet-coloured blackberries. Then came a flash of Ruby Woo lipstick, the swish of a scarlet Dior dress and the clack of Versace’s crimson platform heels. Red, an age-old signifier of the changing seasons, has returned – as much in our wardrobes as out in the natural world.

The shade has always been ubiquitous, but its prevalence on the AW22 catwalks points to a new era of sartorial authority. According to fashion search engine Tagwalk, the number of “total red” looks has increased by 90 per cent compared with last year, while searches for the colour are up by 88 per cent. Clare Coulson, colour strategist at WGSN, traces the current fixation to a “craving for a new sense of happiness”. “Bright red in particular can induce a feeling of excitement by raising our heart rate,” she says.

In Milan, Dolce & Gabbana took red to the future, offering a virtual landscape of neon lights, towering skyscrapers and spidery avatars. Using cues from video games – who hasn’t been tickled by Fortnite’s collaborations with Balenciaga or Moncler? – they added oomph to sharp-shouldered silhouettes with carmine latex and textured red leather. Even the invitation arrived in a glossy red box with a suspender belt and stockings.