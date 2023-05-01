Jazz up your watch collection with these eye-popping coloured dials

Pantone may have declared Viva Magenta the colour of the year for its expression of strength and bravery, but it seems the watch industry disagrees. If anything, the latest showing of wrist-takers for 2023 indicates that fearlessness lies not in limiting yourself to a single hue, but in taking pleasure in the array of coloured dials that watchmakers have thoughtfully put forth for your enjoyment.

While blue dials, a perennial favourite, have made a solid comeback once again — almost every brand from Audemars Piguet to Zenith has contributed to the theme — there has also been an enthusiastic embrace of colours that span rich, jewel tones to easy-going pastel. The results are collections whose looks have been transformed and revitalised for the effort.