From the way Tony Law has designed his latest home, you would never guess that his previous ones featured monochromatic palettes of grey, white and other neutral tones. Slate and teal blue form the base palette of the common areas, with kaleidoscopic splashes of colour from artworks, plants, knick-knacks, books and furniture. Of the two bedrooms, one is pink with an attached bathroom in terracotta, while the other is pastel blue.

Although no stranger to colour in his work as a creative director, he had never attempted to introduce it into his own home. He worried that the result might be overstimulating or overpowering, but decided to go ahead anyway.

“Although the palette evolved from my initial ideas, creating a colourful home was always the intention. What surprised me most was how calming the result feels,” said Law during a tour of his 1,323 sq ft, five-room HDB flat in Marine Parade. “The trend of minimalism is quite passe. More is more for me now.”