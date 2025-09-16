These 9 colourful watches are built for every adventure

Think Girard-Perregaux and you probably picture tourbillons, lots of bridges, and Aston Martins — not cheerful dive watches. But they did make them back in 1969, where for a handful of years the original Ref. 9108 drew attention thanks to its retro-futurist dial and cushion-shaped case. Now, with the help of Bamford Watch Department, it’s back, sunnier than ever, with an updated 40.3mm × 38mm brushed titanium case and the in-house GP03300 calibre visible through its solid case back. Limited to 350 pieces.

