Pandemic comforts: The best roomy trousers for ease of movement

The sartorial freedom we enjoyed while working from home saw us all living our days in linen shorts or silk pyjamas for far longer than we would like to admit. Now, with in-office work arrangements and social lives slowly flickering back into sight, we need to be accustomed to the idea of actually having to dress up to head out again.

But if the thought of having to squeeze into skintight jeans or snug high-waisted A-line skirts is a frightful prospect, fret not because you are not alone; now, more than ever, we crave feeling relaxed and free.

It turns out that the year of the pandemic has had an effect on fashion designers too. Aware that customers are seeking comfort, brands appear to have doubled down on the capacious. Oversized tailoring was seen on the runways and in look books from Gucci to Marni. Waistlines are relaxed and lowered while blazers have gone loose and slouchy.