Concours d’Elegance Singapore brings classic cars, supercars and cinematic spectacle to Gardens by the Bay
From a 1936 Triumph Dolomite Roadster and a wartime Mercury Eight to modern Ferraris and bespoke McLarens, the event puts automotive history and design on display at IMBA Theatre.
Lake Como has the legendary Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. California has the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Rome held its inaugural Anantara Concorso Roma earlier this year. And now, Singapore has a classic car event of its own.
Touted as the world’s first immersive concours, Concours d’Elegance Singapore is being held at IMBA Theatre, Gardens by the Bay, until Aug 16.
The exhibition brings together collector cars rarely seen on the roads, from a 1966 Jaguar MK2 to a 1989 Lamborghini Countach. The classic and vintage automobiles offer a glimpse into earlier eras of motoring, each with its own story and provenance.
In Singapore, the traditional concours format is reimagined with cinematic storytelling, music and large-scale projections, which transport the cars through famous grand touring routes and landscapes.
In the next hall are the concours contenders. French for “competition of elegance”, a Concours d'Elegance is a competition celebrating automotive design, craftsmanship and heritage, as well as the histories of the cars themselves.
Classic and vintage cars must be at least 35 years old to enter the competition. The Concours Selection Committee judges them on their condition, historical significance, technical qualities, aesthetics, rarity, authenticity, elegance and style.
Among this year’s contenders are a pre-World War II 1936 Triumph Dolomite Roadster with a fluted “waterfall” grille and a rare 1939 MGTA Tickford Drophead Coupe – one of just 252 Tickford-bodied MG TAs produced.
The standout, however, is a 1941 Ford Mercury Eight Convertible with an extraordinary history. Said to be the last car to roll off the assembly line at the former Ford Motor Factory on Bukit Timah Road, it was confiscated by the Japanese Army during World War II and shipped to Indonesia in 1945.
There, it passed through the hands of the Indonesian Army and several private owners until 1998, when a member of the Malaysia and Singapore Vintage Car Register (MSVCR) acquired it, brought it back to Singapore and restored it to its former glory.
TOMORROW’S CLASSICS
Alongside the vintage cars is a display of contemporary supercars and hypercars.
From Ferrari, there’s the Amalfi, 849 Testarossa, 296 Speciale A and 296 Challenge. Lotus excites with the Evija, Bugatti brings the Bolide, and Aston Martin amps up the fun with the DB12 and Vantage.
McLaren, meanwhile, unveiled two bespoke cars – a 750S Coupe and an Artura Spider – created in collaboration with British-Singaporean fashion designer Chelsea Scott-Blackhall, founder of Dzojchen. The label has dressed celebrities including Austin Butler, Colman Domingo, Jenna Ortega, Simu Liu and BTS.
“In dressing the McLaren 750S and Artura Spider, my inspiration lay beyond the cars themselves,” said Scott-Blackhall. “I saw an experience that is exhilarating yet elegant, an adventure that is bold yet controlled, a lifestyle that is dynamic yet refined, and a statement that feels both cutting-edge and timeless. These dualities define both McLaren and Dzojchen, where performance and artistry exist in balance.”
Titled “Project Duality”, the two one-off cars are priced at S$1.55 million and S$1.65 million respectively, excluding COE. They will remain on display at the McLaren Singapore showroom after the concours until the end of September.
Concours d‘Elegance Singapore runs from Aug 14 to Aug 16 at IMBA Theatre, Gardens by the Bay. Get your tickets here.