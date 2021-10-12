After Good Class Bungalows (GCBs), what’s next for property investors?

This trend will continue to rise for 2022, especially for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) who are also actively snapping up GCBs, said Simon Monteiro, associate vice president of List Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Conservation shophouses, boutique hotels and GCBs all have three attractive qualities as trophy assets – they are limited in supply, have great historical value and come with their own unique story,” said Monteiro.

“This appeals to ultra-rich investors because when they buy these historical placemaking properties, they will own a piece of Singapore’s history, an asset class that is coveted by many and hence have the prestige of ownership akin to valuable fine art. I also have investors who buy them as legacy wealth assets, with plans to pass them down to the younger generations," Monteiro added.

Monteiro likens owning a historical placemaking property to being part of an exclusive members club where there is only a limited number of memberships and a long waiting list. Due to regulatory guidelines to preserve Singapore heritage, there are just not enough of these properties.

According to a report by Colliers, there are about 6,760 conserved shophouses in Singapore. Of these, more than 60 per cent of the shophouses are located in the prime areas of Rochor, Outram, Singapore River and Downtown Core.