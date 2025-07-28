The iconic Corvette is in Singapore and you can catch the Stingray at this pop-up

You’ve seen it in Knight Rider and Miami Vice – if you were a kid in the ’80s, that is. Now here’s your chance to catch the iconic Corvette up close in person as the legendary American sports car brand makes its Singapore debut at a week-long launch pop-up in Ion Orchard from Jul 28 to Aug 3.

For the first time in history, Corvette will finally arrive on our shores, as Alpine Motors has been appointed the exclusive dealer for General Motors, which manufactures the celebrated two-door, two-seater sports cars under the Chevrolet marque.

The Corvette showroom will also open on Jul 28 (Mon) at 1 Commonwealth Lane, where the first model – the Corvette Stingray – will be available for purchase in limited units.

“Singapore is a highly advanced market with consumers who understand and appreciate the latest technology and innovation in the auto sector, so General Motors is launching in Singapore to further expand our global presence and offer our brands and products in key markets around the world,” said Hector Villarreal, president and managing director of General Motors Asia Pacific, in an exclusive interview with CNA Luxury ahead of the launch.