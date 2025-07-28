The iconic Corvette is in Singapore and you can catch the Stingray at this pop-up
Here’s your chance to view the Corvette Stingray up close in person at a launch pop-up at Ion Orchard from Jul 28 to Aug 3.
You’ve seen it in Knight Rider and Miami Vice – if you were a kid in the ’80s, that is. Now here’s your chance to catch the iconic Corvette up close in person as the legendary American sports car brand makes its Singapore debut at a week-long launch pop-up in Ion Orchard from Jul 28 to Aug 3.
For the first time in history, Corvette will finally arrive on our shores, as Alpine Motors has been appointed the exclusive dealer for General Motors, which manufactures the celebrated two-door, two-seater sports cars under the Chevrolet marque.
The Corvette showroom will also open on Jul 28 (Mon) at 1 Commonwealth Lane, where the first model – the Corvette Stingray – will be available for purchase in limited units.
“Singapore is a highly advanced market with consumers who understand and appreciate the latest technology and innovation in the auto sector, so General Motors is launching in Singapore to further expand our global presence and offer our brands and products in key markets around the world,” said Hector Villarreal, president and managing director of General Motors Asia Pacific, in an exclusive interview with CNA Luxury ahead of the launch.
As one of the world’s most celebrated sports cars with a racing pedigree spanning victories at Le Mans, Daytona and more, Corvette also has the distinction of being the longest continuously produced passenger car nameplate in world history over 70 years.
The brand has been growing its international footprint in recent years and the Singapore launch follows on the heels of Corvette’s entry into new markets such as Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, with right-hand drive vehicles specifically built for these markets at Corvette’s plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“We are so excited to see Corvettes on the roads in Singapore – it will be a truly iconic sight,” shared Villarreal.
AN AMERICAN ICON UNMATCHED IN HISTORY
Inspired by Formula One racing and F-22 and F-35 fighter jets, the Stingray’s distinctive design and canopy-forward stance embodies Corvette’s racing pedigree; a striking articulation of how every curve is engineered to exude performance.
“The Corvette Stingray is a modern expression of an American icon that we believe customers in Singapore will love,” said Villarreal. “It is a beautiful, sculpted car that makes a daring statement with aerodynamics and a gorgeous functional form.”
Its low, wide stance and sleek coupe profile hints at high-performance and razor-sharp handling, with this 6.2-litre V8 unleashing 495 horsepower and galloping from 0-100km/h in a blistering 2.9 seconds. Top speed? A mind-bending 312 km/h.
Inside, the driver-centric cockpit embraces the driver like in a fighter jet, crafted with premium materials plus a Bose sound system for entertainment. The vehicle is also equipped with an industry-pioneering Performance Data Recorder, an onboard advanced driving analysis tool that records for both circuit and point-to-point road courses.
In true sports car fashion, a lightweight, 3.2mm-thick glass panel on the rear hatch shows off the engine bay, while spacious dual trunks at the rear are designed to hold luggage or up to two sets of golf clubs – a welcome rarity in high-performance vehicles such as this.
Now for car enthusiasts looking to be part of this history-making moment and owning one of the first Corvettes available in Singapore, the Stingray is priced at S$648,000 (without COE), with the Z51 Performance Package available as standard. It features a track-tuned suspension, performance exhausts, larger brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S ZP summer tires, and other upgrades designed for peak performance.
“What I really like about Corvette is that it is not an everyday car,” said Villarreal. “I have driven previous models during my tenure with General Motors and they were all designed for the track but the Stingray is different – it is a mid engine supercar that is not only incredible to drive on the track, but also amazing to drive on the road. It outshines its competitors on the road and on the track, and its performance is unmatched to any Corvette in our history,” he explained.
Corvette Launch Pop-up is at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard. Jul 28 to Aug 3