From Chanel to Hermes: 12 showstopping watches that turn dials into works of art

Hermes continues its poetic exploration of metiers d’art with the Slim d’Hermes Hippocampe, featuring a dial that transforms the maison’s refined dress watch into a miniature seascape. Created in collaboration with London-based illustrator Stuart Patience, the watch depicts a stylised seahorse brought to life through an intricate combination of engraving and leather marquetry, two techniques rarely seen together on a watch dial.

The process begins with an engraver tracing the seahorse’s curves into the dial, carving depth and texture before artisans apply hand-cut pieces of coloured leather, each trimmed to just 0.5mm. These fragments are then meticulously assembled to form a vibrant mosaic that captures the creature’s fluid silhouette and shimmering scales.

Framed by a 39.5.mm whitegold case, the watch is powered by the ultra-thin Hermes H1950 automatic movement, visible through a sapphire caseback adorned with hand-bevelled bridges and H-shaped decorations. Two colourways of teal and terracotta, each limited to 24 numbered pieces, are paired with Swift calfskin straps crafted in Hermes’ leather workshops.

