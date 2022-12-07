Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has a special CR7 watch collection with Jacob & Co

He makes headlines both on and off the pitch, and now, world-famous football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled a new collection of timepieces together with American watchmaker Jacob & Co.

Two timepieces under the Jacob & Co CR7 Epic X moniker have been revealed, with more designs to be released. The collection cements Ronaldo’s 20 years of friendship with the watchmaker’s founder, Jacob Arabo, while celebrating the football player’s success.

The watches in the collection are highly personalised versions of Jacob & Co’s signature Epic X series with X-shaped lugs, a 44mm case and a coloured crown and flange.