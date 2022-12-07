Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has a special CR7 watch collection with Jacob & Co
Two designs in the collection have been revealed, with more to follow in the coming months.
He makes headlines both on and off the pitch, and now, world-famous football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled a new collection of timepieces together with American watchmaker Jacob & Co.
Two timepieces under the Jacob & Co CR7 Epic X moniker have been revealed, with more designs to be released. The collection cements Ronaldo’s 20 years of friendship with the watchmaker’s founder, Jacob Arabo, while celebrating the football player’s success.
The watches in the collection are highly personalised versions of Jacob & Co’s signature Epic X series with X-shaped lugs, a 44mm case and a coloured crown and flange.
The first watch in the collection is the Flight Of CR7 in rose gold, with a bezel set with 26 baguette-cut diamonds. The timepiece was delivered to Ronaldo in Lisbon on Nov 18, and he was seen boarding a plane headed for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar wearing the watch on his wrist.
The hand-wound, skeletonised movement features two vertical pillars designed to represent Cristiano Ronaldo and the CR7 brand. The left pillar takes on the silhouette of Ronaldo himself, while the right pillar bears the logo and his signature, both engraved in gold. The skeleton barrel cover is shaped like a football. Another image of Ronaldo wearing his iconic #7 jersey is printed on the case back’s tinted sapphire crystal.
The second watch in the collection – named Heart Of CR7 – is a stainless steel timepiece with a green-accented flange, crown, case back and strap. Both watches come with either a polished bezel or set with 26 baguette-cut diamonds.
The two colours chosen for the timepieces – red and green – are the colours of the national flag of Portugal and those of its football squad.
The timepieces are powered by one of Jacob & Co's most emblematic calibres, the JCAM45.
In the upcoming months, and throughout the five-year span of this joint project, further developments with exclusive and all-new designs will be revealed, Jacob & Co said in a press release.
Ronaldo has had an illustrious career in football. He received the Ballon d'Or, the most coveted award a football player can ever aspire to, in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
In recent months, the football star has courted controversy after an interview with host Piers Morgan revealed a tumultuous relationship with his club, Manchester United. “Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said in a statement on Nov 23.
He recently set a new record as the first man to score in five World Cups, but was dropped for Portugal’s crucial last-16 clash with Switzerland.
Despite the controversy, Ronaldo is still arguably football’s biggest star, with over 500 million followers on Instagram.