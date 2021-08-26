Ditch your briefcases and backpacks: Crossbody bags are the way to go

With Work From Home the default arrangement for many since early 2020, it’s inevitable that leather briefcases and tote bags have gone into deep hibernation. And we are secretly thankful that we don’t have to lug our laptops on a daily commute anymore.

These days, on the occasions that we do head out, we usually have only the bare essentials on hand – think wallets, keys and sunglasses, all of which can comfortably fit in smaller bags. Unlike belt bags (also known as bum bags or fanny packs – all rather unfortunate sounding), which sit on the hips, crossbody carriers are a whole lot less burdensome to wear.

Meant to be slung over one shoulder or worn across the chest, the freedom it offers is a clear reflection of our emotional needs these days – to feel lighter and less restricted. And they look infinitely more stylish too.

Much smaller than messenger bags but still large enough to make a statement, they hold just enough of your stuff. Like when you don’t want your keys jangling in your pockets or your wallet bulging in your pants. And if you think about it, the crossbody bag has appeared throughout history and across every culture in one form or another as a testament to its utility. Who hasn’t bought a locally-made woven crossbody with tribal patterns while holidaying somewhere in Southeast Asia?

But now instead of backpackers in yoga pants, the crossbody bag is embraced by both the high-fashion elite and street-style cool kids alike. Co-opted and rejigged by almost every brand under the sun, it has been making endless rounds both on and off the runways. There is no doubt that shouldering this new man bag is the way to go.