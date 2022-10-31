Cruise 2022/23 collections: How this season’s offerings reflect the way we consume and think about fashion now

For the bigger luxury fashion brands, the Cruise collections have come to mean a full offering ­─ right down to sunglasses and sandals, which break away from the heavy knits and tailoring of fall, to reach for the breezy and light. In case you don’t already know, the Cruise collections, also known as Resort or Holiday collections, drop at the tail end of the Fall collections (November) and bridges the months until the Spring collections have sprung (February). It encompasses the important global holidays of the year, and that means Cruise always includes the sparkly, sexy and small.

Historically, the Cruise collections were created with the jet-set in mind and catered to very affluent customers who needed a wardrobe for their mid-winter travels ─ to escape harsh winters, they would fly (or cruise in ships) to balmy climates in exotic locations. At these warm weather resorts, they would shed their heavy winter wardrobe for lighter clothes, for play and evenings.

Institutionalised in the fashion schedule in the Noughties, fashion labels had evolved Cruise from the practical need of the few, into a full-blown fashion season for mass consumption. The major luxury brands seized an opportunity to bridge the slower fashion months with a collection full of a-seasonal clothes and accessories to beguile the eye and the purse.

With the wherefore out of the way, let’s take an overview of fashion now by studying this year’s Cruise offerings. In reviewing the collections, it becomes immediately clear that designers are split evenly into two camps: On the one hand, bold, visionaries take into account the realities of the world and then express it in vivid fashion statements that range from thought-provoking, to uneasy, to dystopian – an example of this is Balenciaga.

On the other hand, we have couturiers presenting beautiful, elegant and classic clothes that address immediate needs ─ Valentino, for instance, makes beautiful collections season after season.

Gucci is of the bold former school. Cruise at this Italian luxury house reminds us why our fashion epoch will be marked by its strenuous and unlikely patchwork of all previous fashion epochs. We have no style of our own – our style is the unironic and magpie pastiche of all styles past. This state of fashion reflects how heavily the past weighs on our consciousness – and our timelines. The Internet archives history that isn’t history: The 1820s and the 1920s are always here in the 2020s and that’s just a reality of how we consume fashion now. The past is always with us.