The cult label that went viral: Why Coperni is taking the fashion world by storm

Who could forget that viral moment from the recent instalment of Paris Fashion Week, where Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her body right on the Coperni spring/summer ’23 runway in front of an intrigued audience? According to WWD, the media impact of the spectacle was valued at US$26.3 million (S$37.2 million), a figure released by Launchmetrics, a company that specialises in measuring brand performance.

Not only did this mark an innovative moment in fashion, it certainly also threw the spotlight right at the fashion brand behind it (as well as the company it worked with, Fabrican Ltd, which created the spray-on fabric technology). The Parisian label is not exactly a new kid on the block, although many – excepting fashion insiders, that is – may not be all that familiar with it, even if one has seen its name mentioned in mainstream news media.

In the fashion scene, however, the brand has become a hot favourite of the biggest trendsetters among Hollywood celebrities, supermodels and influencers, which explains why it’s quickly gained a cult brand status.

A DYNAMIC FRENCH DUO

The talents behind the label are Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, who both are fashion students – Meyer majored in fashion design and Vaillant studied fashion business – and came together to start Coperni in 2013. Shortly after that, the duo’s evident talent was quickly spotted by French fashion house Courrèges, who promptly made them its creative directors.