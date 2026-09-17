Former Versace creative director Dario Vitale joins Armani as it enters a new era

The appointment might also come as a deja vu for Vitale. In March 2025, he became the first external designer to take the helm of Versace, replacing Donatella Versace, at a time when Versace was in the process of acquiring a new owner. His September debut was cleverly executed and won over the press — this newspaper praised him for showcasing “a full rebrand, albeit one that flirted with late 1980s and 1990s Gianni Versace references while also claiming the brand as his own”.

But the role proved shortlived, after Prada — which also owns Miu Miu — agreed to buy the brand. In December, Vitale stepped down after just one runway collection when Prada finalised its US$1.4 billion acquisition of the label. Miu Miu grew into a powerhouse while Vitale was there, becoming one of the most sought-after labels in fashion and achieving double-digit sales growth each year from 2020 to 2025. But industry speculation was that Prada executives had not seen Vitale as the right creative fit for its Versace ambitions. He had also left Miu Miu for Versace before it became public that Prada was the leading suitor for Versace.

Tiffany Hsu, chief buying and group fashion venture officer at luxury etailer Mytheresa, believes Vitale is “a very strong fit” for Emporio Armani.

“Dario understands the importance of respecting and interpreting a house’s codes, while at the same time bringing a forward-looking perspective and a clear understanding of current market demands,” she says. “He has a strong ability to create momentum, generate attention and make an impact with the right audience. I believe he could bring a fresh energy to Emporio Armani while still respecting what makes the house unique.”

In the statement announcing his appointment, Vitale said he was “honoured to take on this dual role across Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani, and deeply grateful to Silvana and Leo for welcoming me into their world”.

“I approach all of this with a deep sense of responsibility and excitement as we build upon that rich foundation, defining a new era together,” he added.

Taking on the legacy of Giorgio Armani, even if at one of his most commercial labels, is no easy feat. Vitale might just be the right man to do it.

By Annachiara Biondi © 2026 The Financial Times.

This article originally appeared in The Financial Times.