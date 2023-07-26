Want to drive a Maserati designed by David Beckham? It's coming soon

When you’re David Beckham, it certainly makes good fiscal sense to parlay your football fame, dashing good looks and star power to lucrative lifestyle collaborations with some of the world’s biggest brands. The ex-Manchester United star has been the face of Tudor, Adidas and Haig Club (his own whisky brand co-owned by Diageo) to name a few and of late, the heavily-tattooed style icon – perhaps inspired by wife Victoria and her namesake fashion label – been designing all sorts of things from eyewear to luxury hotel suites and now, cars. Since 2021, Beckham has been the global ambassador for Maserati, and he has just designed his first ‘Fuoriserie DB Essentials’ collection in collaboration with the Italian sports car manufacturer.

“I’ve always been a car enthusiast,” said the 48-year-old father of four, whose first car was a turquoise 1994 Volkswagen Golf, which he auctioned off in 2015 to raise money for a children’s hospital in London.

‘Fuoriserie’ means ‘custom-built’ in Italian and for this first collection, Beckham has re-imagined two classic Maserati cars as contemporary re-interpretations of current Maserati models: The MC20 sports car and the Grecale luxury SUV, which will be available for sale to the public.