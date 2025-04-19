Singapore brand Delugs opens ‘world’s first strap boutique’ at Raffles Hotel
More than just a retail space to shop for watch straps, the new Delugs flagship boutique is designed as a gathering space for watch enthusiasts, with community events already in the works.
Singapore watch strap brand Delugs has a new home in the city – it has opened its first physical boutique at the iconic Raffles Hotel.
Founded by husband-and-wife duo Kenneth Kuan and Chia Pei Qi, Delugs first started out in 2018 as an online retailer with a range of ready-stock straps in a variety of lengths, widths and leathers that customers can purchase in an instant. In 2022, the company moved into a unit in an industrial building in Ubi, which functioned as a showroom, office, studio, fulfilment area and an event space.
Located on the second floor of the Raffles Shopping Arcade, the new Delugs flagship boutique is billed as the “world’s first strap boutique”. While there are several retailers worldwide that specialise in watch straps, these brands primarily operate online or offer bespoke services without dedicated physical storefronts focused solely on straps.
“When shopping for straps, people usually end up buying online,” Kuan observed. “There hasn’t been a single place where customers can see all the materials and options in one spot. You can’t just walk in, pick a strap off the shelf, customise one, or have someone help you change it on the spot.”
The brand’s Ubi space will no longer be open to the public but will continue to serve as Delugs’ office and fulfilment centre. The opening of its flagship boutique at Raffles Hotel marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has seen significant growth over the past seven years since its founding.
In Singapore, Delugs gained increased attention after singer Ed Sheeran was spotted wearing a navy rubber strap – gifted by the founders – during his performance at the Capitol Theatre in February 2024. More recently, Sheeran appeared on the cover of Time magazine wearing a black Delugs rubber strap paired with a Patek Philippe timepiece.
Although Delugs began as an online brand, over time, Kuan and Chia noticed that more customers wanted to see, touch, and feel the products in person. However, their showroom in the East of Singapore proved to be too far out for many – especially tourists. Yet, despite the distance, international customers still made the effort to visit.
“We were either their first or last stop before heading to the airport,” shared Chia. “Seeing people drop by even during short trips to Singapore – willing to make their way to Ubi – encouraged us to consider investing in a larger, more central space to properly host everyone who wanted to visit.”
The company has customers from all over the world. At present, Singapore is its second largest market, accounting for around 15 per cent of total sales. Its biggest market is the US with 45 per cent of total sales.
Additionally, as the company began hosting more watch brands and executives at the showroom, there was a growing need for a space that felt more upscale and aligned with its image. 'When they enter our showroom, it feels good – but the surroundings, it's still an industrial estate,” Kuan admitted.
The new 993 sq ft boutique exudes an inviting, welcoming atmosphere with a neutral colour palette featuring light and dark woods, beige tones, and creamy whites. Naturally, opening “the world’s first strap boutique” came with its own set of challenges, especially in conceptualising the space with no existing blueprint to follow.
“I don't think there's any strap boutique like this anywhere in the world and because of that, we had to really think, how do we set it up? How do we even display the straps?” quipped Chia.
The answer came in the form of a Strap Wall. With over 400 watch straps on display, the wall is the first thing customers will notice upon entering the space. It showcases the full breadth of Delugs’ offerings in a visually striking yet organised way.
The slots on the Strap Wall open up as Strap Closets, housing strap stocks suspended on mini hangers – a reflection of the brand’s mission to make strap-changing a lifestyle, much like changing clothes every day. “Strap displays are typically an afterthought in the industry, often displayed in a more convenient or traditional way. We brainstormed with the team on how to display the straps in a fun yet practical way,” said Chia on the unique idea.
Over at the Bespoke Corner, clients can choose to order a custom strap instead. “This corner is meant to draw reference to our beginnings as leather crafters. We also want to highlight that our products are handcrafted. Should customers wish to purchase a bespoke strap, they can choose from a range of alligator skins and leather we have on display.”
The entire boutique is bathed in soft lighting, courtesy of a skylight which creates the ideal backdrop for a wrist shot. “We invested a lot in lighting because we know our customers love taking photos of their watches and how they look with our straps,” said Kuan.
Strap Specialists are on hand to guide customers through the process of finding a new strap – from styling, to taking measurements and helping to install the strap.
Before settling on Raffles Hotel as the location for the new boutique, Kuan and Chia explored several options, including a shophouse and a storefront in a shopping mall on Orchard Road. One of their key considerations was ensuring that the new retail space should feel like a destination boutique.
“The main problem with opening a store in a mall is that you don't get the sense that customers are intentionally coming to you. Whereas for Raffles Hotel, they are making a very intentional effort to visit,” Kuan reasoned.
The pair also wanted to tap into the heritage of Raffles Hotel and its status as an icon. “We’re a Singapore brand, and we wanted to build on that. Being here allows us to connect with Singapore’s heritage in such a historic location, which is quite nice,” Chia said.
Finally, the central location of Raffles Hotel and its accessibility to both locals and tourists made it an attractive choice. “The Raffles Arcade is also starting to develop more as a watch hub,” added Kuan, noting the presence of brands like MB&F, Hublot, Patek Philippe, and Rolex, along with the recent opening of AP House.
With the new boutique, Kuan and Chia also hope to create a gathering space for watch enthusiasts. Another highlight of the space is a lounge area, which can be used for hosting events.
“Singapore’s watch community is very strong. A lot of brands want to engage with the community here, and we want to be part of that,” said Kuan. “We want to be able to support brands, especially micro brands and independent brands who may not be represented by authorised dealers, to connect with the local community. From the customer’s perspective, we also want this space to not just be a place to shop, but to meet other collectors and brand owners.”
Community events are already in the works. From May 3 to May 4, the boutique will host a showcase of brands from the Alternative Horological Alliance (AHA). They include Ming from Malaysia, JN Shapiro, Fleming and Massena Lab from the US and Fears from the UK. In June, it will host an event with Swiss brand Armin Strom.
The founders of Delugs hope the boutique becomes a space for deeper community interaction. “Watches are a medium for like-minded people to connect – that’s one of the most rewarding aspects of this hobby. If we can be the place where someone makes a new friend or meets someone they resonate with, that brings us a lot of satisfaction,” said Kuan.
This sense of inclusivity and warmth is central to the experience they want to create. “We want people to feel welcomed in our space, no matter how they are dressed and whatever watch they come in with, whether it’s an entry-level watch or a very high-end piece,” commented Chia.
“The staff are here to meet and chat with customers, not necessarily to make a sale. They can get a strap if they want to, but if they don’t, that’s fine as well. At some point, if they ever think of changing their watch strap, then we want to be the place they think of,” added Kuan.
As the doors to their first physical boutique open, the moment carries more than just business significance for Delugs – it’s a personal moment for the founders to reflect on their entrepreneurship journey too. “There’s a lot of excitement, not just from us, but from our customers too,” said Chia. “Of course, there's a bit of worry about translating the online experience into a physical space while maintaining the same standards, but overall, we’re excited about the new possibilities this space opens up.”
“It’s exciting to create something new, something not many people are doing,” Kuan reflected. “Hopefully, this space inspires others to explore new ideas. Just because something doesn’t exist yet doesn’t mean you can’t pursue it.”
The Delugs flagship boutique is located at Raffles Hotel Arcade, 328 North
Bridge Road, #02-35, Singapore 188719