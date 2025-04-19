Singapore brand Delugs opens ‘world’s first strap boutique’ at Raffles Hotel

Singapore watch strap brand Delugs has a new home in the city – it has opened its first physical boutique at the iconic Raffles Hotel.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Kenneth Kuan and Chia Pei Qi, Delugs first started out in 2018 as an online retailer with a range of ready-stock straps in a variety of lengths, widths and leathers that customers can purchase in an instant. In 2022, the company moved into a unit in an industrial building in Ubi, which functioned as a showroom, office, studio, fulfilment area and an event space.

Located on the second floor of the Raffles Shopping Arcade, the new Delugs flagship boutique is billed as the “world’s first strap boutique”. While there are several retailers worldwide that specialise in watch straps, these brands primarily operate online or offer bespoke services without dedicated physical storefronts focused solely on straps.

“When shopping for straps, people usually end up buying online,” Kuan observed. “There hasn’t been a single place where customers can see all the materials and options in one spot. You can’t just walk in, pick a strap off the shelf, customise one, or have someone help you change it on the spot.”