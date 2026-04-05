The design solution that made this Singapore home feel private and serene

As I entered this semi-detached house in eastern Singapore, a sculptural bonsai tree greeted me. Placed in a courtyard beside the foyer, it served as a focal point and connected me to the outdoors even as I stepped inside. The tree was also visible from the living and dining rooms, which felt cocooning thanks to the Black Nero Marquina marble flooring and carefully calibrated openings.

After reviewing the portfolios of several firms, the owner decided Ming Architects was the best fit. “I wanted a functional home that is quiet and has privacy from the main road,” said the owner. That is understandable – the house sits close to its neighbours, and the narrow road in front is often crowded with moving and parked cars.

The owner’s audiophile sound system was an important part of the brief, and architect Tan Cher Ming, founder of Ming Architects, designed a slim, handsome console to display his turntable and other audio equipment. This, rather than a television, is the highlight of the living room. “This space is more for sitting and enjoying music,” said Tan who created a shady interior with automated external aluminium blinds at the high windows.

The architect is known for designing contemporary single-family homes that often feature sculptural staircases and refined materials. He was also among the recipients of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) fourth edition of its 20 Under 45 programme, which recognises Singapore architects for their contributions to the nation’s built landscape.