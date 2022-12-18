The design trends to know in 2023 according to 8 top designers

“I think minimalism is on the way out because there is a fundamental thing people look for and that’s comfort. Minimalism is not that comfortable. You need a proper chair to sit and a proper table for your coffee. You need the layering of space, the layering of the interior of the space, the layering of colours or acoustic performance, which, in turn, creates comfort.

Of course, minimalism looks gorgeous in pictures, yet I think the world we live in is more than just about being photographed. I have personally worked on many minimalist projects before and I can see that is no longer enough. People want more — they want comfort and the feeling of being able to structure yourself in the space and live in it. Minimalism is about decor and lighting that must fall perfectly but I think people like living in the place they live in, rather than just being sterile members of a space.”