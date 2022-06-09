Desmond Tan, Jeanette Aw and other celebs show off their best athleisure styles

If you’ve been to Orchard Road recently, you would have noticed that the rooftop of Design Orchard has been transformed into an Adidas x Gucci wonderland. From now till Jun 27, those eager to get their hands on the much-anticipated collaboration can visit the pop-up store to shop the collection.

The Adidas x Gucci collaboration merges the emblems of the house with those of the iconic sportswear brand, resulting in a collection of sporty and retro-inspired pieces. The line-up includes women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including signature track suits, shoes such as the famous Adidas Gazelle sneakers, accessories such as jewellery pieces and bucket hats, as well as a collection of bags.