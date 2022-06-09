Desmond Tan, Jeanette Aw and other celebs show off their best athleisure styles
The highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci collection has landed in Singapore with a pop-up at Design Orchard, kicking off with a star-studded launch party attended by celebrities and sports royalty.
If you’ve been to Orchard Road recently, you would have noticed that the rooftop of Design Orchard has been transformed into an Adidas x Gucci wonderland. From now till Jun 27, those eager to get their hands on the much-anticipated collaboration can visit the pop-up store to shop the collection.
The Adidas x Gucci collaboration merges the emblems of the house with those of the iconic sportswear brand, resulting in a collection of sporty and retro-inspired pieces. The line-up includes women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including signature track suits, shoes such as the famous Adidas Gazelle sneakers, accessories such as jewellery pieces and bucket hats, as well as a collection of bags.
The entire pop-up space has been decked out in a retro-inspired tapestry featuring Adidas’ iconic trefoil logo along with the Gucci emblem. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo spots too, including a mini golf course.
To celebrate the launch of the collection, Gucci held an exclusive VIP party on the evening of Jun 6. In attendance were celebrities Desmond Tan, Jeanette Aw, Nathan Hartono, Oon Shu An, Benjamin Kheng and more. The cream of the crop of Singapore’s sports scene were also in attendance, including soccer legend Fandi Ahmad and son Ilhan Fandi, silat star and recent SEA Games gold medallist Nurul Suhaila and more.
Check out what the celebs wore below.