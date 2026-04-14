The Devil Wears Prada 2: What Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep wore on the press tour
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep are delivering a parade of show-stopping designer looks on the press tour, with ensembles by Chanel, Celine, Prada, Schiaparelli and more.
It’s one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theatres in Singapore on Apr 30, 20 years after the original was first released.
The press tour is already in full swing and, naturally, as expected from a film set in the glitz and glamour of the fashion publishing industry, there have been plenty of standout fashion looks around the world.
Anne Hathaway is reprising her role of writer Andy Sachs, while Meryl Streep returns as Runway Magazine's editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly. The duo have delivered a parade of showstopping designer looks while promoting the film, from Chanel, Celine, Schiaparelli, Prada and more. In fact, the press tour is a masterclass in fashion at its finest. After all, as Miranda Priestly once said, “Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea – everybody wants this.”
MEXICO CITY
The press tour was off to a fashionable start in Mexico City on Mar 30 at the Frida Kahlo Museum. Streep opted for an all-red custom Dolce & Gabbana suit while Hathaway donned a Schiaparelli look.
For the red carpet at Anahuacalli Museum, Hathaway wore a sequinned Stella McCartney mini dress, while Streep wore a Schiaparelli button-down dress.
TOKYO
Hathaway and Streep made a stop in Tokyo for a red carpet, with Hathaway donning a strapless Valentino dress. Streep opted for a bold, two-piece fringed set by Chanel.
SEOUL
The actors delivered fashion statements of their own once again in Seoul. Hathaway kicked things off at a press conference in a Vaquera ensemble with an off-the-shoulder strapless corset top and black leather pants. As for Streep, the “devil” literally wore Prada, with the actress opting for a red Prada suit.
For the red carpet, Streep stepped out in a Celine look featuring a draped top and trousers. Hathaway opted for a bold red leather ensemble by Balenciaga, accessorised with a Bvlgari Serpenti necklace.
SHANGHAI
The fourth stop of the press tour took place in Shanghai’s Taikoo Li Qiantan. Hathaway waltzed down the red carpet in a flouncy pastel dress by Susan Fang. Streep wore a blue Saint Laurent dress with a black belt, high neckline and billowing sleeves.