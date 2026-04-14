The Devil Wears Prada 2: What Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep wore on the press tour

It’s one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theatres in Singapore on Apr 30, 20 years after the original was first released.

The press tour is already in full swing and, naturally, as expected from a film set in the glitz and glamour of the fashion publishing industry, there have been plenty of standout fashion looks around the world.

Anne Hathaway is reprising her role of writer Andy Sachs, while Meryl Streep returns as Runway Magazine's editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly. The duo have delivered a parade of showstopping designer looks while promoting the film, from Chanel, Celine, Schiaparelli, Prada and more. In fact, the press tour is a masterclass in fashion at its finest. After all, as Miranda Priestly once said, “Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea – everybody wants this.”

MEXICO CITY