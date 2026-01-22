'Dior is back': Menswear turns a corner in Paris as Jonathan Anderson hones his vision

Dior ’s menswear show arrived with a stripped-back set and a loud signal of confidence: neon-yellow wigs that read like a flag of authority planted in the Paris runway, after a couple of runway wobbles from their new designer.

In an annex of the Rodin Museum lined with curtain fabric, Jonathan Anderson — the 41-year-old Northern Irish designer celebrated for turning Loewe into one of luxury’s most admired labels and now serving as Dior's creative director — pared the decor down to near-nothing.

On Wednesday (Jan 21), Anderson's clothes finally carried the argument.

The stakes were visible in the room: Robert Pattinson, Lewis Hamilton and SZA were among the VIPs packed in close.

Then came the refrain: As one person in the front row put it: “Dior is back. It's a good day for fashion.”

WHY IT LANDED: CONFIDENCE