Inside the new Dior Bamboo Pavilion concept store in Tokyo’s Daikanyama
The Dior Bamboo Pavilion elevates the luxury retail experience with a striking gold bamboo facade, an outdoor Zen garden, washi-clad interiors and a Cafe Dior.
Fashion house Dior has unveiled a new concept store in the heart of Tokyo’s vibrant Daikanyama district. Spanning an expansive 1,800 sq m site, the Dior Bamboo Pavilion is an architectural showpiece that artfully intertwines French elegance with Japanese elements.
The new Dior Bamboo Pavilion joins similar concepts in Seoul and Bangkok. Its gold bamboo facade – illuminated each evening – echoes the design of Dior’s iconic 30 Montaigne flagship in Paris, inspired by the serenity of Japanese bamboo forests. The Dior Bamboo Pavilion is also adorned with a star on the roof, the magical symbol of founder Christian Dior. A conceptual Zen Garden by Seijin Nishihata surrounds the building, offering guests a meditative outdoor stroll.
Inside, the walls of the main boutique area are constructed from delicate washi paper. Shoppers can explore the latest collections by Jonathan Anderson, spanning men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and store-exclusive items such as the Dior Book Tote.
Other special features that elevate the luxury retail experience include a pond populated with koi carp made of luminous glass, an indoor green space by floral artist Azuma Makoto and a tea house conceived as an art object by Kodai Iwamoto.
The boutique will also feature works by contemporary designers such as Tokyo-based design studio Takt Project, paper artist Ayumi Shibata, Tokyo design studio We+ and more.
Additionally, the Dior Bamboo Pavilion is home to a Cafe Dior, with a menu crafted by Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic. Savouries include devilled eggs and a vegetable composition inspired by sunflowers and onion soup, in homage to Dior’s iconic cannage motif. Similarly, the desserts draw inspiration from Dior’s house codes, incorporating Japanese ingredients such as matcha and yuzu.
A visual spectacle in its own right, Cafe Dior is surrounded by floral installations by Azuma Makoto, while a poetic paper-cut chandelier by Ayumi Shibata appears to cascade from above.