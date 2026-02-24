Inside the new Dior Bamboo Pavilion concept store in Tokyo’s Daikanyama

Fashion house Dior has unveiled a new concept store in the heart of Tokyo’s vibrant Daikanyama district. Spanning an expansive 1,800 sq m site, the Dior Bamboo Pavilion is an architectural showpiece that artfully intertwines French elegance with Japanese elements.

The new Dior Bamboo Pavilion joins similar concepts in Seoul and Bangkok. Its gold bamboo facade – illuminated each evening – echoes the design of Dior’s iconic 30 Montaigne flagship in Paris, inspired by the serenity of Japanese bamboo forests. The Dior Bamboo Pavilion is also adorned with a star on the roof, the magical symbol of founder Christian Dior. A conceptual Zen Garden by Seijin Nishihata surrounds the building, offering guests a meditative outdoor stroll.