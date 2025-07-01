‘Quality is key’: Dior’s CEO Delphine Arnault on opening a new chapter at the maison

Dior chief executive Delphine Arnault has said she is opening “a new chapter” at LVMH’s second-biggest brand, emphasising that “quality is key” as new creative director Jonathan Anderson makes his runway debut amid a luxury downturn.

The appointment of the Northern Ireland-born designer in May 2025 made him the first designer since the brand’s founder, Christian Dior, to oversee both the men’s and women’s collections.

He is assuming creative control of a brand with an estimated €9.5 billion (US$11.14 billion; S$14.21 billion) in revenues at a time of deteriorating luxury demand, especially in Asia.

The choice of Anderson, 40, is the biggest bet by Arnault — eldest child and only daughter of LVMH chair and chief executive Bernard Arnault — since she took the helm in 2023 from former star executive Pietro Beccari, who moved to Louis Vuitton.

Anderson, who grew up in the small town of Magherafelt during the Troubles, kicked off Dior’s new era with a menswear show last Friday (Jun 27).