Who's behind Dior’s transformation into a megabrand? The kinetic CEO who embraces chaos

'YOU HAVE TO PUT CHAOS INTO YOUR BUSINESS’

Born in a village of around 1,200 residents in the Parma region, he has the discipline and ethos of an athlete – as a young man he briefly played professional football in Italy’s second division and said the experience shaped how he manages people. “You must be a team, no one wins alone, you never give up, you fight, you must take risks,” he rattled off.

People who know him say Beccari gets to the office every day around 7am, and belying Italian stereotypes, he drinks no coffee and usually eats lunch at his desk. He met his wife Elisabetta when they were in primary school, and they have three children together.

Beccari’s time in the consumer goods sector grounded him in mass-market sales techniques honed at dairy group Parmalat in the US and at Henkel in Germany. “It taught me a lot of things that you should not do in luxury,” he said wryly.

“In consumer marketing you have to hammer the same message in different ways and incoherence is not allowed. Luxury brands are more complex, like a multi-faceted diamond, so some incoherence can even create desirability . . . You have to put chaos into your business.”

During the first two years of the pandemic, Beccari invested heavily on everything from fashion shows to influencer marketing despite repeated store closures and supply chain disruptions.

“We shouted when everyone was quiet,” he said, implicitly critiquing some competitors who cut back on live shows and product launches. “Speed, action and risk-taking are part of today’s world if you want to succeed.”

The tactics worked, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Edouard Aubin, who estimated that Dior sales jumped by around 50 per cent between 2019 and 2021. He reckoned Dior was “the fastest-growing leading fashion and leather goods brand in the world over the past two years”.

Mario Ortelli, who advises luxury companies on strategy and acquisitions, said of Beccari: “He is a risk taker, and it has paid off. Now the only question is avoiding overexposure after such a period of rapid growth. Can he keep this magic over the long run?”

Asked what his dream for Dior was in terms of size, Beccari declined to say.

“If Dior were still listed on the stock exchange, I would strongly encourage people to buy the stock,” he said. “We still have huge opportunities in many categories, and the sky’s the limit in terms of what we can sell at what price.” He cited the example of a yellow diamond that Dior will sell at 30 Avenue Montaigne for around US$50 million (S$67.8 million).

Dior also only has 240 stores globally, he added, which suggested that a retail expansion could significantly add to sales. That is roughly on par with Hermes’s 221 and Chanel’s 273, according to Stifel, but far fewer than Gucci’s 488 or Louis Vuitton’s 478.