Dior rewrites a festive tradition with its signature star at Ion Orchard, Singapore

It’s become a festive staple of big malls – that one towering decorative Christmas tree that usually sits outside or near the mall entrance to herald the season. But this tradition has become so ubiquitous over the years, it’s lost a bit of that wow factor.

Dior has just played a reverse UNO card on this long-standing tree tradition. Boldly ditching the emblematic coniferous tree, it has instead made its signature Dior Star, well, the star of the show. Standing outside Ion Orchard (from now till Jan 1, 2025), this epic 15-metre-tall installation is a twinkly incandescent star nestled in green foliage, that rises above an open book. Ornately crafted paper animals that include a unicorn, two lions, a deer, monkey and birds encircle the illuminating show-stealer.

Like a page drawn from The Chronicles of Narnia, Dior’s fairytale scenography is fantastical and pays homage to Scotland’s rich history and the symbolism in its folklores.