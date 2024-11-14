Dior rewrites a festive tradition with its signature star at Ion Orchard, Singapore
To ring in the Christmas celebrations further at ION Orchard, there’s also a beauty pop-up with many exclusive releases, and a cafe serving decadent Dior confections.
It’s become a festive staple of big malls – that one towering decorative Christmas tree that usually sits outside or near the mall entrance to herald the season. But this tradition has become so ubiquitous over the years, it’s lost a bit of that wow factor.
Dior has just played a reverse UNO card on this long-standing tree tradition. Boldly ditching the emblematic coniferous tree, it has instead made its signature Dior Star, well, the star of the show. Standing outside Ion Orchard (from now till Jan 1, 2025), this epic 15-metre-tall installation is a twinkly incandescent star nestled in green foliage, that rises above an open book. Ornately crafted paper animals that include a unicorn, two lions, a deer, monkey and birds encircle the illuminating show-stealer.
Like a page drawn from The Chronicles of Narnia, Dior’s fairytale scenography is fantastical and pays homage to Scotland’s rich history and the symbolism in its folklores.
Each majestic animal surrounding the star (that represents the Dior universe) is an allegory of the six senses. The bird for example, represents sight; the unicorn, touch, while the monkey denotes taste.
CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND
Inside Ion Orchard, the Dior fairy tale continues to unfold with its Ball of Dreams immersive experience (from now till Jan 2, 2025), which features two installations: A beauty pop-up with many limited-edition gilded gifts of makeup, skincare and fragrances; and a cafe that serves up delicious confections.
Located at the atrium at level one, Dior’s Ball of Dreams embodies the quintessential French art of hosting. It’s inspired by the sublime Chateau de Versailles in France, and the enchanting costume balls that took place inside its storied halls. Dior worked with Italian artist Pietro Ruffo to come up with the design and the iconic motifs that pay homage to the chateau’s opulent grandeur, from the fleur-de-lys that adorn its gilded gates to the elegant dial of its Passemant clock.
These golden illustrations are seen on all of Dior Beauty’s Art-of-Gifting packaging on the many exquisite holiday and luxe coffrets and limited-edition holiday collection found at the beauty pop-up. Here you will find limited-release makeup sets created exclusively for the season by Peter Philips (creative and image director for Dior Makeup); iconic house fragrances like J’Adore, Miss Dior and Sauvage fragrances; and Dior Prestige skincare sets, to get your Christmas shopping, done.
Take advantage of Dior’s Art-of-Gifting gift personalisation service which includes pouch embroidery, perfume engraving and gift-wrapping. Even the ribbons can be customised with gold charms that represent the couturier’s cherished symbols: A star, a bee, the sun and the famous CD initials.
Once you’re done with your shopping, move on to the Dior Cafe (it’s adjacent to the pop-up beauty atelier) for some refreshments. Dior has partnered with L’eclair Patisserie, Singapore’s first eclair speciality and concept bakery to come up with a special dessert menu for its luxurious high tea experience (S$130 for the set that feeds two) that puts together a decadent selection of sweets and savouries, and exclusive flavours created for Dior.
While reservations for high tea bookings are already closed, (limited) walk-in or take away options are still available. A la carte orders start at S$8 for a cup of coffee, S$14 for tea, S$12 for three macarons and S$16 for three eclairs.