A house in Serangoon Gardens designed around nature, water and light

Amid the narrow roads and age-old trees of Serangoon Gardens stands this recently completed semi-detached residence by Ming Architects, christened Eclipse House. One look at its front facade and it is obvious why – there is a fair bit of obscuration going on at every floor.

What is also concealed is a concept marked by water, light and family life, where a serene central courtyard with a bonsai tree is the highlight. “Peering in from the exterior, through the facade screens and glass panels, you can catch a glimpse of something alluring and special beyond. This idea of a hidden mystery waiting to be revealed resonated with me during the design process, hence the name,” said Tan Cher Ming, who is the principal architect of the firm.

Fortunately for him, getting to this point did not involve having to solve any complex puzzles. The owner, who was already living in the neighbourhood with his wife and two teenage children, was very clear about what he wanted: openness within the interiors, visual connectivity between the floors, few but large rooms and low maintenance.

That these were traits of Tan’s practice was no coincidence. The owner revealed that he had spoken with up to seven architects before he was introduced to Tan. When he did, the decision to sign on the dotted line was immediate. An added bonus for Tan was how, at 3,500 sq ft, the plot size was substantially bigger than the other plots in the estate, giving him a larger playing field.