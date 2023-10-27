A peek into Ed Sheeran's watch collection worth over S$8 million
Did you know that Ed Sheeran is an avid watch collector? We take a closer look at some of his prized possessions.
In case you missed the news, singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to perform in Singapore on Feb 16, 2024. We’ll come right out and say it – Sheeran’s musical talent is undoubtedly phenomenal, but in the fashion department, he’s definitely not the most stylish.
After all, his default concert look is a T-shirt and a pair of jeans, though he does suit-up occasionally for red carpet events. But take a closer look and you’ll realise that the singer is never without a luxury watch on his wrist. In fact, experts peg his watch collection to be worth US$6 million (S$8.2 million).
Like many watch collectors, Sheeran started off small. In a 2022 interview with Hodinkee, the artist revealed that his fascination with watches began with a ToyWatch timepiece. “It was pre-signing my record deal. I hadn’t made any money, I made about £500 (S$829) doing a gig and a friend of mine had a ToyWatch and I always liked it because you could mix and match it with straps. I went out and I bought the watch and I bought a green strap, a black strap, a white strap and an orange strap. That was my watch that I just revolved,” said Sheeran.
Today, his watch collection varies from a MoonSwatch, to Rolex, Patek Philippe and more. But in an interview in 2023 with John Mayer for Hodinkee, Sheeran revealed that the ToyWatch is still his most valuable timepiece for its sentimental value. So big is his love for watches that he admitted to having once considered getting a tattoo of a watch. “I’m known for my terrible tattoos, some of them are quite weird, but I almost got a watch tattooed,” he shared.
We take a closer look at some of the watches in Sheeran’s collection. Which timepiece do we reckon he'll wear for his show in Singapore?
ROLEX DAYTONA RAINBOW
When it comes to his watch collection, Sheeran isn’t afraid of bold designs and colour. The singer has been spotted with the Rolex Daytona Rainbow 116599RBOW, set with 36 baguette-cut sapphires around the bezel, creating a rainbow hue. The flashy timepiece also features an additional 11 coloured sapphires to mark the hour markers, along with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds on the lugs and crown guards.
TIFFANY BLUE PATEK PHILIPPE NAUTILUS
This watch, a limited-edition twist on watchmaking’s most coveted steel reference, caused a stir when it was first unveiled. Only 170 pieces have been produced, with one of them allocated to Sheeran. The watch was created to mark 170 years of partnership between Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. It has been seen on the wrists of other high-profile celebrities – including Jay Z and Leonardo DiCaprio – and has sold for millions on the auction market.
AUDEMARS PIGUET ROYAL OAK TOURBILLON EXTRA-THIN
Reportedly one of the more lightweight watches in Sheeran’s collection, this timepiece was unveiled in 2019 as a limited edition of 100 pieces. It had an eye-watering price tag of US$375,000. It features a minimalist aesthetic in intense black, with sapphire crystals and a black dial with “Tapisserie Evolutive” pattern, white gold applied hour-markers and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating.
RICHARD MILLE RM27-03
The Richard Mille RM27-03 was designed for tennis player Rafael Nadal, with only 50 pieces available. The watch’s orange, yellow and red hues were chosen as a nod to the courts at Roland Garros, a major tennis tournament held in Paris, France. Sheeran wore this timepiece for his 2021 performance at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball.
RICHARD MILLE RM 38-01 TOURBILLON G-SENSOR QUARTZ TPT
It turns out, the singer has plenty of Richard Milles in his collection. In 2017, he was spotted wearing the RM 38-01 Tourbillon G-Sensor Quartz TPT while taking home his trophy for Artist of the Year and Best Male Video at the 2017 MTV Music Awards. It was designed for golfer Bubba Watson and features a manual winding tourbillon movement, along with one of the most intricate G-force indicators ever produced by the brand.
PATEK PHILIPPE REF 5370P-011 SPLIT-SECONDS CHRONOGRAPH
Other than the Tiffany Blue Nautilus, there are several other Patek Philippe watches in Sheeran’s collection, including the 5370P-011, which he wore at the 48th Songwriters’ Hall of Fame Induction in 2017. The watch is designed with 312 parts that support a 65-hour power reserve. The split-second chronograph comes with a column wheel and horizontal clutch.
PATEK PHILIPPE REF 5130R
What better watch to wear when picking up the royal Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour than the Patek Philippe Ref 5130R? This watch has a 24-time zone dial with a yellow gold case, strapped on a brown alligator leather. Truly classy.