A peek into Ed Sheeran's watch collection worth over S$8 million

In case you missed the news, singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to perform in Singapore on Feb 16, 2024. We’ll come right out and say it – Sheeran’s musical talent is undoubtedly phenomenal, but in the fashion department, he’s definitely not the most stylish.

After all, his default concert look is a T-shirt and a pair of jeans, though he does suit-up occasionally for red carpet events. But take a closer look and you’ll realise that the singer is never without a luxury watch on his wrist. In fact, experts peg his watch collection to be worth US$6 million (S$8.2 million).

Like many watch collectors, Sheeran started off small. In a 2022 interview with Hodinkee, the artist revealed that his fascination with watches began with a ToyWatch timepiece. “It was pre-signing my record deal. I hadn’t made any money, I made about £500 (S$829) doing a gig and a friend of mine had a ToyWatch and I always liked it because you could mix and match it with straps. I went out and I bought the watch and I bought a green strap, a black strap, a white strap and an orange strap. That was my watch that I just revolved,” said Sheeran.