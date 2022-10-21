Embark on a journey through time at ‘The Anatomy of Beauty’ watch exhibition by Vacheron Constantin

Appreciating a fine mechanical timepiece is to understand its intricate inner workings; to examine its technical complications crafted by master watchmakers who are, today, revered custodians of a time-honoured horological tradition.

The Anatomy of Beauty experience provides visitors the opportunity to do just that.

Journey into the Swiss watchmaking universe of Vacheron Constantin and bear witness to the watchmaker’s pursuit of technical mastery since its founding in 1755, as chronicled via an exclusive curation of timepieces from the 19th century to present day.

Held from now till Nov 2 at the ArtScience Museum Singapore, the exhibition showcases the marriage between sophisticated watchmaking techniques and fine decorative arts within the Swiss watchmaker’s quest for perfection in every detail of every one of its exquisite timepieces.

The Anatomy of Beauty is, therefore, an inspired ode to Vacheron Constantin’s exacting approach to watchmaking.

The exhibition features three main “experience areas” – Our Heritage: A Legacy As Precious As Time, The Anatomy of Beauty as well as Science and Complications – each mapping the evolution of watches as instruments of time, and altogether retracing over 250 years of Vacheron Constantin’s heritage.

OUR HERITAGE: A LEGACY AS PRECIOUS AS TIME

The 19th century was, arguably, one of the most epochal eras in the history of watchmaking. It marked a period of pronounced change following the advent of the world’s first wristwatch in the early 1800s.

A century later, another momentous shift was observed, particularly around the time of World War I, as it simply made much more sense for soldiers to wear a watch on their wrist on the battlefield instead of carrying around pocket watches.

By the Great Depression of 1929 to 1939, the production of wristwatches had eclipsed that of pocket watches, and by the mid-20th century, wristwatches had almost completely replaced pocket watches thus democratising the former as indispensable instruments in daily life. The world soon came to view wristwatches as an emblem of creative expression, as objects that could elicit emotion – even envy.