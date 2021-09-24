Emily In Paris is returning for season two – and the chaotic fashion is here to stay

So now that Emily has lived in the City of Lights for a while, you’d think that her fashion has gotten better. Surely the chic Parisian style of her friend Camille, or even her boss Sylvie, would rub off on her, right?

Wrong.

Although there’s no official release date yet, Netflix has revealed sneak peeks of Emily In Paris season two, and the fashion is just as bad, just as chaotic, and just as confusing.

Take for example this patchwork and rose-printed minidress from Dolce & Gabbana.