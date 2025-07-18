Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski stars in new Gucci monogram campaign

Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski is the face of Gucci’s new campaign dedicated to the iconic GG Monogram.

Framed by the shifting light of a day in Cannes, the campaign captures Ratajkowski in a series of moments, from pauses on city corners to the late-day glow along the promenade.

Photographed by Daniel Arnold, the campaign unfolds a balance of presence and ease, movement and stillness.

As she moves effortlessly between the city’s crowds and the carefree calm of the beach, her journey is threaded by one constant, the GG Monogram.