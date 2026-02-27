Armani heirs say new Emporio collection blends continuity and 'sparkling' touch
Armani’s heirs Leo Dell’Orco and Silvana Armani debut their first joint Emporio Armani collection – a “Maestro” tribute that stays true to his style with a younger edge.
The heirs of Giorgio Armani — his partner Leo Dell'Orco and his niece Silvana Armani — said they "had fun" working together on the Emporio Armani collection, which stays true to the late designer's style while introducing some new touches.
"We managed to give continuity to what Mr Armani used to do, but with the addition of something he would not have included himself," said Silvana Armani, head of womenswear.
The collection was "a bit younger, a bit more dynamic and sparkling," added Dell'Orco, head of menswear.
Emporio Armani's autumn/winter collection — the first jointly developed by the two — was titled Maestro, in homage to the brand's founder, who died last September.
In his will, Armani instructed heirs to gradually sell the fashion house he created 50 years ago or consider a market listing.
Models — women in double‑breasted jackets and men in flat caps — walked in a trademark Armani colour palette ranging from beige‑grey to brown, with touches of blue and violet.