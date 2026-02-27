Armani heirs say new Emporio collection blends continuity and 'sparkling' touch

The heirs of Giorgio Armani — his partner Leo Dell'Orco and his niece Silvana Armani — said they "had fun" working together on the Emporio Armani collection, which stays true to the late designer's style while introducing some new touches.

"We managed to give continuity to what Mr Armani used to do, but with the addition of something he would not have included himself," said Silvana Armani, head of womenswear.

The collection was "a bit younger, a bit more dynamic and sparkling," added Dell'Orco, head of menswear.